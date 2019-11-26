By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Chewy Banana 300G

Tesco Chewy Banana 300G
£ 3.00
£10.00/kg
Per 30g
  • Energy389kJ 92kcal
    5%
  • Fat0.2g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars19.0g
    21%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1297kJ / 306kcal

Product Description

  • Dried banana slices.
  • 1 OF YOUR 5 A DAY Dried to bring out their natural sweetness
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

Dried Banana, Rice Flour, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened reseal bag using the tab provided

Produce of

Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1297kJ / 306kcal389kJ / 92kcal
Fat0.6g0.2g
Saturates0.2g<0.1g
Carbohydrate67.2g20.2g
Sugars63.4g19.0g
Fibre7.3g2.2g
Protein4.4g1.3g
Salt0.5g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

6 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Best healthy snack ever

5 stars

Absolutely the best. Not like these crispy, sweetened chips. The chewiness improves the taste and makes them an excellent snack. Very sweet, easy to add to a porridge, yoghurt, or eat on their own. It's a shame they've been unavailable for so long, and probably not coming back...

Great healthy treat

5 stars

A regular go to when I need something sweet but don't want to hit chocolate. Shame I can't find it listed as available any more

Chewy IS the word

5 stars

I bought these recently wanting something a bit healthier than biscuits to snack on. As I have very little sense of taste I found the flavour came through and the chewiness enhanced this.

Love’um

5 stars

Bought these for my kids for snacks. They absolutely love them. Soft and chewy. Even more delicious than conventional banana chips

Great kids snack

5 stars

we've been buying these for years for the kids.

Yummy

5 stars

Our family love these. Very sweet, very chewy, very delicious healthy snack

