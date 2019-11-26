Tesco Chewy Banana 300G

Best healthy snack ever
Absolutely the best. Not like these crispy, sweetened chips. The chewiness improves the taste and makes them an excellent snack. Very sweet, easy to add to a porridge, yoghurt, or eat on their own. It's a shame they've been unavailable for so long, and probably not coming back...
Great healthy treat
A regular go to when I need something sweet but don't want to hit chocolate. Shame I can't find it listed as available any more
Chewy IS the word
I bought these recently wanting something a bit healthier than biscuits to snack on. As I have very little sense of taste I found the flavour came through and the chewiness enhanced this.
Love’um
Bought these for my kids for snacks. They absolutely love them. Soft and chewy. Even more delicious than conventional banana chips
Great kids snack
we've been buying these for years for the kids.
Yummy
Our family love these. Very sweet, very chewy, very delicious healthy snack