Colman's Original English Mustard Powder 57G

Better mustard than the pre-made stuff!
I've been buying Colman's mustard powder as long as I can remember... and my mother before me :) I also remember when it came in proper tins, not these plastic things! It makes a far better sharp mustard than the pre-made stuff that masquerades as English Mustard! Just needs a few drops of warm (not hot or cold) water and the same of vinegar (I tend to use white wine or cider vinegar), then mix to a smooth paste and allow to mature for 30 mins or so before using... That, plus some decent hot horseradish sauce are the perfect accompaniments to roast beef & Yorkshire pudding! I also use it as part of many recipes - always add a teaspoon to a beef stew (especially oxtail), or half a teaspoon to something like pastry for a savoury dish and the cheese biscuits I make now and again wouldn't be the same without a good pinch of this and paprika! Colman's do make this in larger sizes (I can find 113g and 454g sizes online), so why not stock them Tesco?
Tiny Tesco?
FAR too small to bother with. Make it 200gm