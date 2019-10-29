By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Colman's Original English Mustard Powder 57G

3(2)Write a review
Colman's Original English Mustard Powder 57G
£ 1.35
£2.37/100g
Per portion (2.5g):
  • Energy58 kJ 14 kcal
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2323kJ/

Product Description

  • Double superfine mustard powder

By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen, Manufacturers of Food and Household Products, Unilever UK Limited, Leatherhead, Surrey, KT22 7GR

  • Pack size: 57g

Information

Ingredients

Mustard Flour

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Mustard

Storage

Store in a dry, cool place.Best before end: see lid.

Preparation and Usage

  • The strength of flavour diminishes with time so we recommend that you make your mustard fresh each time. A pinch or two of dry mustard will perk up a vinaigrette dressing or can be added to mayonnaise to make a tasty dip.
  • To make up Colman's Powder Mustard to serve as a simple condiment with food, only cold water should be used. Mix with equal quantity of water and allow ten minutes standing time to allow the full flavour to develop. The water acts as a catalyst that helps yield the essential oil of mustard which produces that unmistakable taste.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Unilever UK,
  • Freepost ADM 3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,

Return to

  • If you have any questions or comments please phone Free on 0800 281026 (UK only) or Callsave (ROI) 1850 281026 Mon-Fri 8am-6pm
  • Unilever UK,
  • Freepost ADM 3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24.
  • www.colmans.co.uk

Net Contents

57g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper portion**%* per portion**
Energy 2323kJ/58kJ/<1%
-560kcal14kcal<1%
Fat 42g1.1g2%
of which saturates 2.3g<0.1g<1%
Carbohydrates12g<0.5g<1%
of which sugars 6.9g<0.5g<1%
Protein 29g0.7g1%
Salt 0.02g<0.01g<1%
* % of Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
** 1 Portion = 2.5g (pack contains 22 portions)---

Better mustard than the pre-made stuff!

5 stars

I've been buying Colman's mustard powder as long as I can remember... and my mother before me :) I also remember when it came in proper tins, not these plastic things! It makes a far better sharp mustard than the pre-made stuff that masquerades as English Mustard! Just needs a few drops of warm (not hot or cold) water and the same of vinegar (I tend to use white wine or cider vinegar), then mix to a smooth paste and allow to mature for 30 mins or so before using... That, plus some decent hot horseradish sauce are the perfect accompaniments to roast beef & Yorkshire pudding! I also use it as part of many recipes - always add a teaspoon to a beef stew (especially oxtail), or half a teaspoon to something like pastry for a savoury dish and the cheese biscuits I make now and again wouldn't be the same without a good pinch of this and paprika! Colman's do make this in larger sizes (I can find 113g and 454g sizes online), so why not stock them Tesco?

Tiny Tesco?

1 stars

FAR too small to bother with. Make it 200gm

