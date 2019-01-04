Covonia Dry & Tickly Cough Linctus 150Ml

Contains rubbish, honey and loads of aluminium
Hidden underneath the sticky label, is the extra ingredients list, which amongst other crap is honey, which would probably contain really high levels of aluminium. I wouldn't buy this again.
Active ingredients per 5ml: Glycerol 1.36g, Also contains: Ethanol, Sucrose, Glucose, Propylene Glycol. Sucrose 1.7g, Glucose 0.3g per 5ml
Do not store above 25°C. Once opened use within 28 days.
12 Years
150ml ℮
Do not give to children under 1 year old unless your doctor tells you to. Not suitable for Diabetics. If symptoms persist consult your doctor. Keep out of the sight and reach of children.
