Covonia Dry & Tickly Cough Linctus 150Ml

Covonia Dry & Tickly Cough Linctus 150Ml
£ 4.75
£3.17/100ml

Product Description

  • Dry & Tickly Cough Linctus
  • Glycerol
  • Covonia Dry & Tickly Cough Linctus is for relief of the symptoms of coughs and sore throats.
  • Soothing relief of dry coughs and sore throats
  • Non drowsy
  • For irritating dry coughs
  • Pack size: 150ML

Information

Ingredients

Active ingredients per 5ml: Glycerol 1.36g, Also contains: Ethanol, Sucrose, Glucose, Propylene Glycol. Sucrose 1.7g, Glucose 0.3g per 5ml

Storage

Do not store above 25°C. Once opened use within 28 days.

Preparation and Usage

  • Important: Peel top leaf and read all text inside Before use. Do not peel off, re-fix for future use.
  • Shake the bottle.
  • Take the solution by mouth.
  • Adults, the elderly and children over 12 years: Take 2 x 5ml spoonfuls when required, up to a maximum of 4 times a day.
  • Children over 1 year: Take 1x5ml spoonful when required, to a maximum of 4 times a day.

Warnings

  • Do not give to children under 1 year old unless your doctor tells you to.
  • Not suitable for Diabetics.
  • If symptoms persist consult your doctor.
  • Keep out of the sight and reach of children.

Name and address

  • MA holder and manufacturer:
  • Thornton and Ross Ltd.,
  • Huddersfield,
  • HD7 5QH,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

12 Years

Net Contents

150ml ℮

Safety information

Do not give to children under 1 year old unless your doctor tells you to. Not suitable for Diabetics. If symptoms persist consult your doctor. Keep out of the sight and reach of children.

Contains rubbish, honey and loads of aluminium

2 stars

Hidden underneath the sticky label, is the extra ingredients list, which amongst other crap is honey, which would probably contain really high levels of aluminium. I wouldn't buy this again.

