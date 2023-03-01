Wellkid Multivitamins Mixed Fruit Flavoured Chewable Tablets 30S

Chewable vitamin, mineral and vegetarian flaxseed oil tablets for children aged 4-12 All round multi-vitamins Designed specifically for kids Immune support The Diana Award® Wellkid® supports The Diana Award®, a charity legacy to Diana, Princess of Wales' belief that young people have the power to change the world. Their mission is to foster, develop and inspire positive change in the lives of young people. To learn more visit: diana-award.org.uk

21 nutrients including iodine to contribute to normal growth with iron to contribute to normal cognitive development of children Expert support ideal for kids Each great tasting Wellkid® chewable tablet provides a comprehensive range of vitamins, trace minerals and vegetarian flaxseed oil, specially formulated to help safeguard the nutritional intake of children aged 4-12. Normal growth Includes a comprehensive range of 21 nutrients to help maintain all round health, including iodine which contributes to the normal growth of children. Cognitive development Iron contributes to normal cognitive development of children. With 10µg vitamin D3 Vitamin D is needed for normal growth and development of bone in children. It also contributes to their normal immune system function. In addition, a calcium supplement such as Wellkid® Calcium Liquid may be taken.

From the UK's No 1 Vitabiotics Supplement Range Great tasting natural mixed fruit flavour With 10µg vit. D the level recommended by the UK Department of Health WellKid is Not Tested on Animals No Lactose or Yeast No Artificial Flavours or Colours Gluten Free Suitable for Vegetarians

Ingredients

Sweeteners: Xylitol (Carboxymethylcellulose) & Sucralose, Magnesium Hydroxide (Pregelatinised Starch), Flaxseed Oil Powder (Linseed Oil, Sunflower Oil, Maltodextrin, Starch, Antioxidants: Ascorbyl Palmitate, Ascorbic Acid & Mixed Natural Tocopherol), Flavourings: Natural Lemon (Maltodextrin, Acacia Gum, Sucrose, Glyceryl Triacetate, Antioxidant: Alpha Tocopherol), Raspberry, Strawberry & Apple, Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid [Carriers: Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose & Tartaric Acid]), Maltodextrin, Ferrous Fumarate (Mono & Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Anti-Caking Agents: Silicon Dioxide, Stearic Acid & Magnesium Stearate, Niacin (Nicotinamide [Mono & Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Silicon Dioxide]), Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Beetroot Powder (Maltodextrin & Citric Acid), Zinc Oxide (Mono & Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Vitamin E (D-Alpha Tocopheryl Acid Succinate) (from Soya), Pantothenic Acid (as Calcium Salt), Vitamin A (as Acetate [Acacia Gum, Starch, Sucrose, Tricalcium Phosphate, Antioxidant: DL-Alpha Tocopherol]), Vitamin D (Cholecalciferol [Acacia, Sucrose, Maltodextrin, Corn Starch, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Antioxidant: DL-Alpha Tocopherol]), Thiamin (Vitamin B1 as Mononitrate, Mono & Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Riboflavin (Mono & Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Corn Starch), Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine HCI, Mono & Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Manganese Sulphate (Carnauba Wax), Copper Sulphate (Carnauba Wax), Vitamin B12 (as Cyanocobalamin), Chromium Trichloride, Folic Acid (as Pteroylmonoglutamic Acid), Potassium lodide, Sodium Selenite, Biotin

Allergy Information

Made in a site that may handle Nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

30 x Chewable Tablets

Preparation and Usage

Directions Children (4-12 Years): Chew One Tablet Daily. Preferably take with a main meal. These chewable tablets are not designed to be swallowed whole. Do not exceed the recommended intake. Do not give to children under 4 years. There is no need to take an additional multivitamin.

Additives

Free From Artificial Colours Free From Artificial Flavours Contains Sweeteners Free From Yeast

Lower age limit

4 Years

upper-age-limit

12 Years