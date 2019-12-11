By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
John West Light Lunch Mediterranean 220G

1(1)Write a review
John West Light Lunch Mediterranean 220G
£ 2.50
£1.14/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Tuna Salad with Pasta, Tomatoes, Mixed Peppers, Green Olives in a Sweet Tomato and Herb Dressing.
  Mediterranean Style Tuna Salad with Pasta, Tomatoes, Mixed Peppers and Green Olives in a Sweet Tomato and Herb Dressing
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Less than 250 calories
  • 1 of your 5 a day
  • Naturally high in protein
  • Fork included
  • Foil sealed for freshness
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 220g
  • Naturally high in protein

Information

Ingredients

Pasta (28%) (Water, Durum Wheat Semolina, Egg White Powder), Skipjack Tuna (20%), Tomatoes (11%), Red Peppers (10%), Onions, Yellow Peppers (5%), Green Peppers (3%), Green Olives (2%), Concentrated Tomato Purée, Spirit Vinegar, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Sugar, Salt, Herbs, Natural Flavouring, Spice Extract, Spice, Thickener: Guar Gum

Allergy Information

  • May also contain traces of Mustard

Storage

Store at room temperature in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight. After opening, any unused product should be covered, refrigerated and consumed within 24 hours.

Produce of

Produced in Portugal

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove foil lid and eat directly from the dish.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • ALTHOUGH CARE IS TAKEN WHEN PREPARING OUR FISH, SOME BONES MAY REMAIN.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • John West Foods Ltd,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1BP,
  • UK.

Return to

  • John West Foods Ltd,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1BP,
  • UK.
  • Drop us a line at ahoy-there@john-west.com
  • www.john-west.com

Net Contents

220g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Pack
Energy 404kJ895kJ
-96kcal212kcal
Fat 1.9g4.2g
(of which saturates)0.3g0.7g
Carbohydrate 10g22g
(of which sugars)4.3g9.5g
Fibre 2.4g5.3g
Protein 8.5g19g
Salt 0.8g1.8g

Safety information

View more safety information

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Vile

1 stars

Horrible only suitable to feed the cat!

