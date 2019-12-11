John West Light Lunch Mediterranean 220G

Vile
Horrible only suitable to feed the cat!
Offer
Pasta (28%) (Water, Durum Wheat Semolina, Egg White Powder), Skipjack Tuna (20%), Tomatoes (11%), Red Peppers (10%), Onions, Yellow Peppers (5%), Green Peppers (3%), Green Olives (2%), Concentrated Tomato Purée, Spirit Vinegar, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Sugar, Salt, Herbs, Natural Flavouring, Spice Extract, Spice, Thickener: Guar Gum
Store at room temperature in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight. After opening, any unused product should be covered, refrigerated and consumed within 24 hours.
Produced in Portugal
Packing. Recyclable
220g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Pack
|Energy
|404kJ
|895kJ
|-
|96kcal
|212kcal
|Fat
|1.9g
|4.2g
|(of which saturates)
|0.3g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|10g
|22g
|(of which sugars)
|4.3g
|9.5g
|Fibre
|2.4g
|5.3g
|Protein
|8.5g
|19g
|Salt
|0.8g
|1.8g
ALTHOUGH CARE IS TAKEN WHEN PREPARING OUR FISH, SOME BONES MAY REMAIN.
