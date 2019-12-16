By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Dark Chocolate Mint Thins Carton 200G

5(7)Write a review
Tesco Dark Chocolate Mint Thins Carton 200G
£ 1.00
£0.50/100g
2 mint thins
  • Energy389kJ 93kcal
    5%
  • Fat4.0g
    6%
  • Saturates2.4g
    12%
  • Sugars11.7g
    13%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1944kJ / 464kcal

Product Description

  • Dark chocolates with mint fondant centres.
  • DARK CHOCOLATE Cool mint fondant wrapped in a crisp dark chocolate shell. Our confectioners have been crafting chocolates in the UK for more than 50 years. They take traditional flavours and give them a modern twist for each and every occasion, with absolutely no artificial flavours or colours.
  • DARK CHOCOLATE Cool mint fondant wrapped in a crisp dark chocolate shell
  • Rainforest Alliance Certified - Cocoa Sourcing
  • Cool mint fondant wrapped in a crisp dark chocolate shell
  • No artificial flavours or colours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Dark Chocolate (65%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Vanilla], Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Water, Invert Sugar Syrup, Peppermint Oil.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts, nuts and milk..

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Contains 10 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Card. Card widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled Blister. Plastic check local recycling

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1944kJ / 464kcal389kJ / 93kcal
Fat20.0g4.0g
Saturates12.2g2.4g
Carbohydrate64.2g12.8g
Sugars58.7g11.7g
Fibre4.2g0.8g
Protein4.6g0.9g
Salt0.1g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

7 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

VERY SUITABLE - NO LACTOSE OR SOYA

5 stars

NICE TASTE & SUITABLE FOR LACTOSE & SOYA FREE

Great Product

5 stars

Good value for money and reduced packaging is a bonus well done Tesco.

My go to dark chocolate mint

5 stars

Better than after eights and a great price. Really nice quality chocolate unlike some of the cheaper brands you can get

Excellent flavours. Much better than After Eights

5 stars

These are absolutely delicious and so moreish. They taste better than After Eights and are much better value for your money. My family cannot get enough of them.

By far the best!

5 stars

These are far superior to the traditional after dinner mints we have bought in the past. They are thicker with more chocolate so less inclined to fall apart in your fingers! There are 20 in a box and a firm favourite for after Sunday lunch!

chocolate much nicer than other brands! It is my d

5 stars

chocolate much nicer than other brands! It is my daily treat.

NICE

5 stars

Sometimes I buy these for myself and sometimes as a little thank you gift for friends. They are so nice; especially when they've been in the 'fridge for a while - crunchy plain chocolate outside and creamy mint inside. And a fair price.

Usually bought next

Tesco Turkish Delight Thins Carton 200G

£ 1.00
£0.50/100g

After Eight Mints Carton 300G

£ 3.00
£1.00/100g

Offer

Quality Street Mint Matchmakers 120G

£ 1.00
£0.83/100g

Offer

Quality Street Orange Matchmakers 120G

£ 1.00
£0.83/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here