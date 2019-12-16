Tesco Dark Chocolate Mint Thins Carton 200G

VERY SUITABLE - NO LACTOSE OR SOYA
NICE TASTE & SUITABLE FOR LACTOSE & SOYA FREE
Great Product
Good value for money and reduced packaging is a bonus well done Tesco.
My go to dark chocolate mint
Better than after eights and a great price. Really nice quality chocolate unlike some of the cheaper brands you can get
Excellent flavours. Much better than After Eights
These are absolutely delicious and so moreish. They taste better than After Eights and are much better value for your money. My family cannot get enough of them.
By far the best!
These are far superior to the traditional after dinner mints we have bought in the past. They are thicker with more chocolate so less inclined to fall apart in your fingers! There are 20 in a box and a firm favourite for after Sunday lunch!
chocolate much nicer than other brands! It is my daily treat.
NICE
Sometimes I buy these for myself and sometimes as a little thank you gift for friends. They are so nice; especially when they've been in the 'fridge for a while - crunchy plain chocolate outside and creamy mint inside. And a fair price.