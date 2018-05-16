By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tilda Steamed Mushroom Basmati Rice 250G

Tilda Steamed Mushroom Basmati Rice 250G
£ 1.59
£6.36/kg
Per 125g serving
  • Energy635 kJ 150 kcal
    8%
  • Fat2.9g
    4%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars0.5g
    <1%
  • Salt0.54g
    9%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 507kJ/120kcal

Product Description

  • Mushroom Basmati Rice
  • Visit tilda.com to find out where our delicious Basmati rice comes from and for recipe inspiration. Contact us via feedback@tilda.com
  • The tasty earthy flavour of mushrooms comes alive when accompanied by the aromatic grains of long and slender Basmati.
  • Packed in a protective atmosphere for extra freshness.
  • Ready in 2 mins
  • Genuine goodness
  • Gluten free
  • Free from artificial colours, flavours and preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians & vegans
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

Natural Basmati Rice - Steamed (77%), White Mushrooms (10%), Onions, Chestnut Mushrooms (3%), Sunflower Oil, Mushroom Stock (1.8%), Garlic, Parsley, Salt, Natural Colour (Plain Caramel), Black Pepper

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Once opened keep refrigerated and use within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Take care when handling the heated pouch.
Microwave ovens may vary. Adjust cooking time accordingly.

Stir Fry
Instructions: Stir fry for 3 mins, serve & enjoy.

Produce of

Made in the UK from imported and local ingredients

Number of uses

2 servings per pack: Serving size 125g

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Tilda,
  • PO Box 550,
  • Rainham,
  • RM13 9AE,
  • UK.

Return to

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 125g Serving
Energy 507kJ/120kcal635kJ/150kcal
Fat 2.3g2.9g
of which saturates 0.3g0.4g
Carbohydrate 21.5g26.9g
of which sugars 0.4g0.5g
Fibre 0.9g1.1g
Protein 2.9g3.6g
Salt 0.43g0.54g

Using Product Information

