Tilda Sun Dried Tomato & Basil Basmati Rice 250G

Tilda Sun Dried Tomato & Basil Basmati Rice 250G
£ 1.59
£6.36/kg
Per 125g serving
  • Energy646 kJ 153 kcal
    8%
  • Fat3.1g
    4%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars1.3g
    1%
  • Salt0.53g
    9%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 518kJ/123kcal

Product Description

  • Tomato and Basil Basmati Rice
  • Visit tilda.com to find out where our delicious Basmati rice comes from and for recipe inspiration. Contact us via feedback@tilda.com
  • Juicy tomatoes and fresh tasting fragrant basil bring a delightful Mediterranean flavour to these long slender Basmati grains.
  • Packed in a protective atmosphere for extra freshness.
  • Genuine goodness
  • Ready in 2 mins
  • Gluten free
  • Free from artificial colours, flavours and preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians & vegans
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

Natural Basmati Rice - Steamed (76%), Red Peppers (Capsicum), Onions, Tomato Paste (5%), Sundried Tomato Paste (1.9%), Sunflower Oil, Basil (0.5%), Sugar, Salt, Oregano, Garlic, Lemon Juice, Natural Colour (Paprika Extract), Black Pepper

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Once opened keep refrigerated and use within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Take care when handling the heated pouch.
Microwave ovens may vary. Adjust cooking time accordingly.

Stir Fry
Instructions: Stir fry for 3 mins, serve & enjoy.

Produce of

Made in the UK from imported and local ingredients

Number of uses

2 servings per pack: Serving size 125g

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Tilda,
  • PO Box 550,
  • Rainham,
  • RM13 9AE,
  • UK.

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 125g Serving
Energy 518kJ/123kcal646kJ/153kcal
Fat 2.5g3.1g
of which saturates 0.3g0.4g
Carbohydrate 22.4g28.0g
of which sugars 1.0g1.3g
Fibre 1.1g1.4g
Protein 2.1g2.6g
Salt 0.42g0.53g

