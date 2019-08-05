Tilda Brown Steamed Basmati Rice Classic 250G

delicious
this is lovely nutty rice, and great value.
Would not buy again.
It smelt very musty when cooked, and did not taste nice. Would not buy again.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 545kJ/129kcal
Natural Wholegrain Basmati Rice - Steamed (98%), Rice Bran Oil, Acacia Fibre
Once opened keep refrigerated and use within 2 days.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Take care when handling the heated pouch.
Microwave ovens may vary. Adjust cooking time accordingly.
Best served hot but can be consumed cold.
Stir Fry
Instructions: Stir fry for 3 mins, serve & enjoy.
Made in the UK from imported and local ingredients
2 servings per pack: Serving size 125g
250g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 125g Serving
|Energy
|545kJ/129kcal
|681kJ/161kcal
|Fat
|2.1g
|2.6g
|of which saturates
|0.5g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|23.3g
|29.1g
|of which sugars
|0.2g
|0.3g
|Fibre
|3.0g
|3.8g
|Protein
|2.8g
|3.5g
|Salt
|<0.03g
|<0.03g
Do not consume if pack is damaged or pierced.
