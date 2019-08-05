By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tilda Brown Steamed Basmati Rice Classic 250G

3.5(2)Write a review
Tilda Brown Steamed Basmati Rice Classic 250G
£ 1.59
£6.36/kg
Per 125g serving
  • Energy681 kJ 161 kcal
    8%
  • Fat2.6g
    4%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars0.3g
    <1%
  • Salt<0.03g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 545kJ/129kcal

Product Description

  • Wholegrain Basmati Rice
  • Visit tilda.com for more delicious recipe inspiration.
  • Nutty and wholesome, our Wholegrain Basmati rice is perfect for an extra source of fibre with your favourite dishes.
  • Packed in a protective atmosphere for extra freshness.
  • Tasty wholegrains
  • Ready in 2 mins
  • Source of fibre
  • Gluten free
  • No added salt
  • Free from artificial colours, flavours and preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians & vegans
  • Pack size: 250g
  • Source of fibre
  • No added salt

Information

Ingredients

Natural Wholegrain Basmati Rice - Steamed (98%), Rice Bran Oil, Acacia Fibre

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Once opened keep refrigerated and use within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Take care when handling the heated pouch.
Microwave ovens may vary. Adjust cooking time accordingly.
Best served hot but can be consumed cold.

Stir Fry
Instructions: Stir fry for 3 mins, serve & enjoy.

Produce of

Made in the UK from imported and local ingredients

Number of uses

2 servings per pack: Serving size 125g

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Do not consume if pack is damaged or pierced.

Name and address

  • Tilda,
  • PO Box 550,
  • Rainham,
  • RM13 9AE,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Tilda,
  • PO Box 550,
  • Rainham,
  • RM13 9AE,
  • UK.
  • Contact us via feedback@tilda.com

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 125g Serving
Energy 545kJ/129kcal681kJ/161kcal
Fat 2.1g2.6g
of which saturates 0.5g0.6g
Carbohydrate 23.3g29.1g
of which sugars 0.2g0.3g
Fibre 3.0g3.8g
Protein 2.8g3.5g
Salt <0.03g<0.03g

Safety information

View more safety information

Do not consume if pack is damaged or pierced.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

delicious

5 stars

this is lovely nutty rice, and great value.

Would not buy again.

2 stars

It smelt very musty when cooked, and did not taste nice. Would not buy again.

Usually bought next

Tilda Pure Steamed Basmati Rice Classic 250G

£ 1.59
£6.36/kg

Tilda Wholegrain Pilau Basmati Rice Classic 250G

£ 1.59
£6.36/kg

Tilda Pilau Steamed Basmati Rice Classic 250G

£ 1.59
£6.36/kg

Tesco Microwave Wholegrain Rice 250G

£ 0.60
£2.40/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here