Tilda Steamed Roasted Vegetable Rice 250G

Tilda Steamed Roasted Vegetable Rice 250G
£ 1.59
£6.36/kg
Typical values per 100g: Energy 524kJ/124kcal

Product Description

  • Roasted Vegetables Wholegrain Brown Basmati Rice
  • Visit tilda.com to find out where our delicious Basmati comes from and for recipe inspiration or contact us via feedback@tilda.com
  • Our Signature Recipes are crafted from Tilda Basmati along with finest kitchen ingredients.
  • Roasted vegetables with a delicate hint of herbs, perfectly complement our nutty and nutritious wholegrain Basmati grains.
  • Packed in a protective atmosphere for extra freshness.
  • Ready in 2 mins
  • Genuine goodness
  • Gluten free
  • Free from artificial colours, flavours and preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

Natural Brown Basmati Rice Steamed (85%), Roasted Vegetables (4%) (Red Peppers (Capsicum), Onions), Red Peppers (Capsicum), Tomato Paste, Sunflower Oil, Red Pesto (contains Milk), Vegetable Stock Powder (Rice Flour, Salt, Onions, Parsnips, Carrots, Olive Oil, Turmeric, Parsley), Smoke Paprika, Tarragon, Salt, Basil

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Once opened keep refrigerated and use within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Take care when handling the heated pouch.
Microwave ovens may vary.
Adjust cooking time accordingly.

Stir Fry
Instructions: Stir fry for 3 mins, serve & enjoy.

Produce of

Produced in the UK from local and imported ingredients

Preparation and Usage

  • Why Not Try...
  • Perfect with spicy bean chilli.
  • Use as a filling for tortillas and burritos.

Number of uses

2 servings per pack: Serving size 125g

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Tilda,
  • PO Box 550,
  • Rainham,
  • RM13 9AE,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Tilda,
  • PO Box 550,
  • Rainham,
  • RM13 9AE,
  • UK.

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 125g Serving
Energy 524kJ/124kcal658kJ/156kcal
Fat 3.0g3.8g
of which saturates 0.6g0.8g
Carbohydrate 20.7g25.9g
of which sugars 1.1g1.4g
Fibre 2.1g2.6g
Protein 2.6g3.3g
Salt 0.30g0.38g

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Boldly flavoured.

3 stars

It needs to be partnered with the correct Thai dish, treat this rice with respect.

