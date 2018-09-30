Tilda Steamed Roasted Vegetable Rice 250G

Boldly flavoured.
It needs to be partnered with the correct Thai dish, treat this rice with respect.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 524kJ/124kcal
Natural Brown Basmati Rice Steamed (85%), Roasted Vegetables (4%) (Red Peppers (Capsicum), Onions), Red Peppers (Capsicum), Tomato Paste, Sunflower Oil, Red Pesto (contains Milk), Vegetable Stock Powder (Rice Flour, Salt, Onions, Parsnips, Carrots, Olive Oil, Turmeric, Parsley), Smoke Paprika, Tarragon, Salt, Basil
Once opened keep refrigerated and use within 2 days.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Take care when handling the heated pouch.
Microwave ovens may vary.
Adjust cooking time accordingly.
Stir Fry
Instructions: Stir fry for 3 mins, serve & enjoy.
Produced in the UK from local and imported ingredients
2 servings per pack: Serving size 125g
250g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 125g Serving
|Energy
|524kJ/124kcal
|658kJ/156kcal
|Fat
|3.0g
|3.8g
|of which saturates
|0.6g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|20.7g
|25.9g
|of which sugars
|1.1g
|1.4g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|2.6g
|Protein
|2.6g
|3.3g
|Salt
|0.30g
|0.38g
