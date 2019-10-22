Tilda Steamed Egg Fried Rice 250G

BEWARE LOVERS OF BASMATI
BEWARE. Unlike other rice in this range this does not contain Basmati rice as advertised, It did until recently and we used to purchase on a regular basis. Now poor quality and unlike original recipe.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 573kJ/136kcal
Natural Long Grain Rice - Steamed (81%), Scramble Egg (6%) (Whole Free Range Egg, Water, Cornflour, Lemon Juice, Salt, White Pepper), Peas (4%), Onions (4%), Sunflower Oil, Ginger, Natural Flavourings, Salt, Garlic
Once opened keep refrigerated and use within 2 days.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Take care when handling the heated pouch.
Microwave ovens may vary. Adjust cooking time accordingly.
Stir Fry
Instructions: Stir fry for 3 mins, serve & enjoy.
Made in the UK from imported and local ingredients
2 servings per pack: serving size 125g
250g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 125g Serving
|Energy
|573kJ/136kcal
|716kJ/170kcal
|Fat
|2.8g
|3.5g
|of which saturates
|0.5g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|23.6g
|29.5g
|of which sugars
|0.7g
|0.9g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|2.1g
|Protein
|3.2g
|4.0g
|Salt
|0.49g
|0.61g
