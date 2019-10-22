By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tilda Steamed Egg Fried Rice 250G

2(1)Write a review
Tilda Steamed Egg Fried Rice 250G
£ 1.59
£6.36/kg
Per 125g serving
  • Energy716 kJ 170 kcal
    9%
  • Fat3.5g
    5%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars0.9g
    1%
  • Salt0.61g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 573kJ/136kcal

Product Description

  • Egg Fried Rice
  • Visit tilda.com for more delicious recipe inspiration.
  • Contact us via feedback@tilda.com
  • The perfect blend of free range eggs, peas and onions make this an extraordinary take on a classic Chinese favourite.
  • Packed in a protective atmosphere for extra freshness.
  • Ready in 2 minutes
  • Genuine goodness
  • Made with free-range eggs
  • Gluten free
  • Free from artificial colours, flavours and preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

Natural Long Grain Rice - Steamed (81%), Scramble Egg (6%) (Whole Free Range Egg, Water, Cornflour, Lemon Juice, Salt, White Pepper), Peas (4%), Onions (4%), Sunflower Oil, Ginger, Natural Flavourings, Salt, Garlic

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs
  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Once opened keep refrigerated and use within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Take care when handling the heated pouch.
Microwave ovens may vary. Adjust cooking time accordingly.

Stir Fry
Instructions: Stir fry for 3 mins, serve & enjoy.

Produce of

Made in the UK from imported and local ingredients

Preparation and Usage

  • Recipe Idea:
  • Perfect for a delicious stir fry with chicken or duck.
  • Just add spring onions, cashew nuts, ginger and soy sauce.
  • Or simply ad your favourite vegetables and nuts for a vegetarian option.

Number of uses

2 servings per pack: serving size 125g

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Tilda,
  • PO Box 550,
  • Rainham,
  • RM13 9AE,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Tilda,
  • PO Box 550,
  • Rainham,
  • RM13 9AE,
  • UK.

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 125g Serving
Energy 573kJ/136kcal716kJ/170kcal
Fat 2.8g3.5g
of which saturates 0.5g0.6g
Carbohydrate 23.6g29.5g
of which sugars 0.7g0.9g
Fibre 1.7g2.1g
Protein 3.2g4.0g
Salt 0.49g0.61g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

BEWARE LOVERS OF BASMATI

2 stars

BEWARE. Unlike other rice in this range this does not contain Basmati rice as advertised, It did until recently and we used to purchase on a regular basis. Now poor quality and unlike original recipe.

Usually bought next

Tilda Pure Steamed Basmati Rice Classic 250G

£ 1.59
£6.36/kg

Tilda Pilau Steamed Basmati Rice Classic 250G

£ 1.59
£6.36/kg

Uncle Bens Microwave Egg Fried Rice 250G

£ 1.00
£4.00/kg

Tilda Sun Dried Tomato & Basil Basmati Rice 250G

£ 1.59
£6.36/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here