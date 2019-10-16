Tilda Pure Steamed Basmati Rice Classic 250G

THE BEST!!!
I always buy Tilda rice, they have a fantastic healthy range. I love the brown basmati pilau rice with curry. My toddler also eats this rice, he’s fussy with others. I steam the rice and it comes out so lovely and soft!
Best rice ever
I have tried every other brand of microwave rice but this is easily the best and beats the competition hands down. The grains separate nicely and there are no hard lumps. Its also very tasty.
Convenient and super tasty
Tried a couple of microwave rice pouches this past week this is great quality, always comes out fluffy.. I have used for my curries and stir fries or anything that involves rice really if I am too lazy to cook rice on the hob.