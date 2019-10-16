By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tilda Pure Steamed Basmati Rice Classic 250G

5(3)Write a review
Tilda Pure Steamed Basmati Rice Classic 250G
£ 1.59
£6.36/kg
Per 125g serving
  • Energy756 kJ 179 kcal
    9%
  • Fat2.4g
    3%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars<0.1g
    <1%
  • Salt<0.03g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 605kJ/143kcal

Product Description

  • Pure Steamed Basmati Rice
  • Visit tilda.com to find out where our delicious Basmati comes from and for recipe inspiration or contact us via feedback@tilda.com
  • Our Classic Grains have been selected to help you create delicious and wholesome meals in minutes.
  • Tilda sun-kissed Pure Basmati grains are steamed to perfection so you can savour their magical aroma and tantalising taste.
  • Packed in a protective atmosphere for extra freshness.
  • Ready in 2 mins
  • Genuine goodness
  • No added salt
  • Gluten free
  • Free from artificial colours, flavours and preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 250g
  • No added salt

Information

Ingredients

Natural Basmati Rice - Steamed (98%), Rice Bran Oil

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Once opened keep refrigerated and use within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Take care when handling the heated pouch.

Stir Fry
Instructions: Stir fry for 3 mins, serve & enjoy.

Produce of

Produced in the UK from local and imported ingredients

Preparation and Usage

  • Why not try...
  • Perfect with your favourite curry or chilli con carne.
  • Add herbs and chopped vegetables for a quick stir fry.

Number of uses

2 servings per pack: Serving size 125g

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Tilda,
  • PO Box 550,
  • Rainham,
  • RM13 9AE,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Tilda,
  • PO Box 550,
  • Rainham,
  • RM13 9AE,
  • UK.

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 125g Serving
Energy 605kJ/143kcal756kJ/179kcal
Fat 1.9g2.4g
of which saturates 0.5g0.6g
Carbohydrate 28.2g35.2g
of which sugars <0.1g<0.1g
Fibre 0.7g0.9g
Protein 2.9g3.6g
Salt <0.03g<0.03g

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

THE BEST!!!

5 stars

I always buy Tilda rice, they have a fantastic healthy range. I love the brown basmati pilau rice with curry. My toddler also eats this rice, he’s fussy with others. I steam the rice and it comes out so lovely and soft!

Best rice ever

5 stars

I have tried every other brand of microwave rice but this is easily the best and beats the competition hands down. The grains separate nicely and there are no hard lumps. Its also very tasty.

Convenient and super tasty

5 stars

Tried a couple of microwave rice pouches this past week this is great quality, always comes out fluffy.. I have used for my curries and stir fries or anything that involves rice really if I am too lazy to cook rice on the hob.

