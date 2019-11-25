By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Prosecco Doc 75Cl

4.5(101)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Finest Prosecco Doc 75Cl
£ 8.00
£8.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy351kJ 84kcal
    4%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Sugars1.6g
    2%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 280kJ / 67kcal

Product Description

  • PROSECCO DENOMINAZIONE D'ORIGINE CONTROLLATA BRUT PRODUCE OF ITALY
  • Our grapes are sourced from a single area, overlapping the finest vineyards in Prosecco. The result is an elegant wine a lingering finish, full of Citrus and pear flavours with peach blossom aromas. Serve chilled as an aperitif or with a salmon starter.
  • Our grapes are sourced from a single area, overlapping the finest vineyards in Prosecco. The result is an elegant wine a lingering finish, full of Citrus and pear flavours with peach blossom aromas. Serve chilled as an aperitif or with a salmon starter.
  • Wine of Italy
  • Fresh & fruity
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potassium Metabisulphite.

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • An elegant wine with a lingering finish, full of citrus and pear flavours with peach blossom aromas

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

8.3

ABV

11% vol

Producer

Cantine Maschio - 31028, Vazzola (TV), by CR - Campegine - Italy

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Glera

Vinification Details

  • Our winery obtains its sparkling wines directly from the must, which undergoes a prise de mousse with selected yeasts for a period of one month at a controlled temperature of 12-15°C. This allows the wine to preserve its characteristic freshness and for its aromatic notes to be enhanced. This prise de mousse is arrested by lowering the temperature of the pressurized tank in order to guarantee the desired level of residual sugar.

History

  • not applicable not applicable

Regional Information

  • For the production of our Prosecco D.O.C.we use fruit from the zone of the Denomination, which is the best of the vast area in which Glera grapes are grown.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Wine Effervescence

  • Sparkling

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Open with care.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Cantine Maschio,
  • 31028 Vazzola,
  • (TV).
  • By:
  • CR,
  • Campegine,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy280kJ / 67kcal351kJ / 84kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

101 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Voted best Prosecco by Which!

5 stars

Which voted it best Prosecco! I agree, keeps fizz, good taste - apple I suppose! What ever the taste it's great, not to much or to little of it! You've done it again Tesco another great Christmas sparkling wine!

Good quality Prosecco

4 stars

A very good prosecco for the price excellent sparkle with a clean fresh taste on the pallet.

Insipid fizz

1 stars

Does anybody really like Prosecco ? This example like the rest is a true overpriced fad wine just drunk for the name, stop being sheep people, you can get decent wine for this price, rather than this insipid fizz !!

Very nice!

5 stars

A colleague gave me this as a present. I mostly prefer wine to Prosecco but this was delicious!

Delicious!!

5 stars

My favourite processo. Good quality with an excellent aroma. Lovely with salmon, chicken and salads.

A true Brut

5 stars

A fabulous Prosecco, a true Brut, lovely and dry. Even better when they have it on offer!

Bought once and was light and dry. Fine enough.

4 stars

Bought once and was light and dry. Fine enough.

My Very Favourite Prosecco

5 stars

Light, flavoursome, refreshing and smooth. Excellent with fish, chicken, salads and sunshine! Would not disgrace any occasion. The price of all Prosecco has sadly risen with the rise in popularity. Hoping for an offer around Christmas?

Awful

2 stars

This is definitely the worst Pressco I've ever tasted... terrible, so bitter..

An excellent choice

5 stars

I took a chance on this one as I had never tried it but due to the offer I bought 12 and everyone who has tried it loves it. It is dry, fruity and very very drinkable. We have all been pleasantly surprised with the cost and quality of this fizz, one I will buy again especially if it is on offer.

1-10 of 101 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

