Tesco Finest Prosecco Doc 75Cl

Voted best Prosecco by Which!
Which voted it best Prosecco! I agree, keeps fizz, good taste - apple I suppose! What ever the taste it's great, not to much or to little of it! You've done it again Tesco another great Christmas sparkling wine!
Good quality Prosecco
A very good prosecco for the price excellent sparkle with a clean fresh taste on the pallet.
Insipid fizz
Does anybody really like Prosecco ? This example like the rest is a true overpriced fad wine just drunk for the name, stop being sheep people, you can get decent wine for this price, rather than this insipid fizz !!
Very nice!
A colleague gave me this as a present. I mostly prefer wine to Prosecco but this was delicious!
Delicious!!
My favourite processo. Good quality with an excellent aroma. Lovely with salmon, chicken and salads.
A true Brut
A fabulous Prosecco, a true Brut, lovely and dry. Even better when they have it on offer!
Bought once and was light and dry. Fine enough.
My Very Favourite Prosecco
Light, flavoursome, refreshing and smooth. Excellent with fish, chicken, salads and sunshine! Would not disgrace any occasion. The price of all Prosecco has sadly risen with the rise in popularity. Hoping for an offer around Christmas?
Awful
This is definitely the worst Pressco I've ever tasted... terrible, so bitter..
An excellent choice
I took a chance on this one as I had never tried it but due to the offer I bought 12 and everyone who has tried it loves it. It is dry, fruity and very very drinkable. We have all been pleasantly surprised with the cost and quality of this fizz, one I will buy again especially if it is on offer.