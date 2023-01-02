We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Chicken Salad Sandwich

£2.50
£2.50/each

Each pack

Energy
1523kJ
361kcal
18%of the reference intake
Fat
6.1g

low

9%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.0g

low

5%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.5g

low

5%of the reference intake
Salt
1.12g

medium

19%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 680kJ / 161kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken breast, lemon and pepper mayonnaise, tomato, cucumber and lettuce in malted bread.
  • Our chefs' recipe layers seasoned chicken with tomatoes, cucumber and lettuce CAREFULLY HAND PACKED EVERY DAY
  • TENDER CHICKEN BREAST

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (29%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Tomato, Cucumber, Lettuce, Malted Wheat Flakes, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Wheat Bran, Lemon Juice, Salt, White Wine Vinegar, Malted Barley Flour, Yeast, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Wheat Gluten, Spirit Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Malted Wheat Flour, Black Pepper, Citrus Fibre, Garlic Powder, Mustard Flour, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Palm Oil, Sunflower Oil.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Made using EU & non-EU chicken.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack
Energy680kJ / 161kcal1523kJ / 361kcal
Fat2.7g6.1g
Saturates0.5g1.0g
Carbohydrate20.4g45.8g
Sugars2.0g4.5g
Fibre2.1g4.7g
Protein12.6g28.3g
Salt0.50g1.12g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Nice and tasty with plenty of filling especially c

4 stars

Nice and tasty with plenty of filling especially chicken

Excellent

5 stars

It’s was lovely just the right amount chicken, I really liked it

Fresh & Tastes O.K.

3 stars

It's always been fresh, & I've had it many times. There's not a lot of salad & it's clumped in the front, middle, (may be it's how it's made), but it tastes fresh & the chicken has always been good. 3 stars because of the clumping.

The best sandwich

5 stars

Good well filled sandwich my son's favourite loves it says the chicken is good quality and tasty

This was really lovely, enjoyed every mouthful.

5 stars

This was really lovely, enjoyed every mouthful.

