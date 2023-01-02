Tesco Chicken Salad Sandwich

Nice and tasty with plenty of filling especially c
Nice and tasty with plenty of filling especially chicken
Excellent
It’s was lovely just the right amount chicken, I really liked it
Fresh & Tastes O.K.
It's always been fresh, & I've had it many times. There's not a lot of salad & it's clumped in the front, middle, (may be it's how it's made), but it tastes fresh & the chicken has always been good. 3 stars because of the clumping.
The best sandwich
Good well filled sandwich my son's favourite loves it says the chicken is good quality and tasty
This was really lovely, enjoyed every mouthful.
