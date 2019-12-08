Dawtona Pickled Gherkins 900G

Impossible to get the lid off despite piercing it
Impossible to get the lid off despite piercing it to break the vacuum. Complete waste.
Bring them back
Please get this product back. They are the best gherkins ever
honestly the best pickles but as the previous reviewer said; getting the lid off of this is a battle
Perfect!
Well, I think these are just about perfect and resemble the gherkins I used to eat in Berlin, many, many years ago. The gherkins are the perfect size and not too soft, and the liquid is not too acidic. I will continue to but these. Incidentally, unlike the previous reviewer, I found the lid comes off very easily.
The best gherkins on the market. But........the lid is IMPOSSIBLE to open......good luck with it!!!!