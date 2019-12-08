By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Dawtona Pickled Gherkins 900G

Dawtona Pickled Gherkins 900G
£ 1.69
£0.36/100g
100 g contains
  • Energy98 kJ 23 kcal
    -%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 98 kJ / 23 kcal

Product Description

  • Pickled Gherkins.
  • Pasteurized product
  • Pack size: 470g

Information

Ingredients

Gherkins, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Salt, Spices (contains Mustard)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, refrigerate and consume within 7 days.Best before date and lot number: see the top.

Produce of

Produced in Poland

Name and address

  • Dawtona Sp. z o.o.,
  • ul. Bieniewicka 52,
  • 05-870 Błonie.

Return to

  • www.dawtona.pl

Drained weight

470g

Net Contents

900g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g
Energy 98 kJ / 23 kcal
Fat 0 g
of which saturates 0 g
Carbohydrates3,7 g
of which sugars 3,7 g
Protein 1,0 g
Salt 1,1 g

Impossible to get the lid off despite piercing it

1 stars

Impossible to get the lid off despite piercing it to break the vacuum. Complete waste.

Bring them back

5 stars

Please get this product back. They are the best gherkins ever

honestly the best pickles but as the previous revi

5 stars

honestly the best pickles but as the previous reviewer said; getting the lid off of this is a battle

Perfect!

5 stars

Well, I think these are just about perfect and resemble the gherkins I used to eat in Berlin, many, many years ago. The gherkins are the perfect size and not too soft, and the liquid is not too acidic. I will continue to but these. Incidentally, unlike the previous reviewer, I found the lid comes off very easily.

The best gherkins on the market. But........the li

5 stars

The best gherkins on the market. But........the lid is IMPOSSIBLE to open......good luck with it!!!!

