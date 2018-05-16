Dawtona Red Cabbage & Apple 680G

- Energy140 kJ 33 kcal-%
Product Description
- Pickled Red Cabbage with Apple.
- Pasteurized product
- Pack size: 400g
Information
Ingredients
Red Cabbage (54%), Water, Apple (5%), Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Salt, Spices
Storage
Store in a cool and dry place. Keep in a fridge after opening no longer than 3 days.Best before date and lot number: see on the top.
Produce of
Produced in Poland
Name and address
- ZPOW Dawtona,
- Danuta Wielgomas,
- ul. Bieniewicka 52,
- 05-870 Błonie.
Return to
- www.dawtona.pl
Drained weight
400g
Net Contents
680g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|Energy
|140 kJ / 33 kcal
|Fat
|0 g
|of which saturates
|0 g
|Carbohydrates
|6,1 g
|of which sugars
|5,5 g
|Fibre
|2,4 g
|Protein
|1,0 g
|Salt
|0,78 g
