Errazuriz Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

5(1)Write a review
£ 9.00
£9.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Sauvignon Blanc - White Chilean Wine
  • From the cool-climate in the Aconcagua Region near the Pacific shores, where cool breezes and abundant sunshine help create fresh, crisp wines. Cold-fermented in stainless steel tanks to preserve the bright varietal character. Tropical fruit, green apple, and herby tomato leaf on the nose and palate accentuate the crisp acidity on this fresh, dry white wine. Serve with shellfish, seafood, fresh salads, and spicy dishes.
  • Don Maximiano Errázuriz founded Viña Errázuriz in 1870 in the Aconcagua Valley. This family owned winery continues to create exciting wines searching for the perfect combination of soil, climate and variety.
  • Wine of Chile
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • On the nose this Sauvignon Blanc displays citrus aromas of lime and tangerine. Consistent with the nose, the palate features aromas of mandarin, tropical fruits and herbal notes. A wine with a refreshing acidity, great depth and persistence.

Region of Origin

Aconcagua

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.8

ABV

13% vol

Producer

Errazuriz

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Francisco Baettig

Country

Chile

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Sauvignon Blanc

Vinification Details

  • Grapes were picked by hand and taken to the winery where they were destemmed, crushed and pressed. The must was lightly clarified and fermented in stainless steel tanks at 12-14° C. Fermentation took between 15 to 20 days, and the resulting wine was then separated in different lots that stayed in touch with their lees during three months to intensify its distinctive fruit character and develop a nice texture. Once the final blend was finished, it was stabilized and softly filtered prior to bottling.

History

  • Errazuriz was founded in 1870 by Don Maximiano Errazuriz when he pioneered the planting of vineyards at Panquehue in Chile's Aconcagua Valley, 100km north of Santiago.

Regional Information

  • The grapes for the Estate Series Sauvignon Blanc come from selected vineyards that grow close to the Pacific Ocean's coast in the Aconcagua Region, on rolling hills at an altitude of 100 to 300 metres above sea level. The vineyards were planted with clones 1, 107, 376 and 242; they are all drip-irrigated and trained to the vertical shoot position. The soils have a thin 40-80 cm deep layer of loamy soil placed over a stratum of clay and metamorphic rock.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine can be drunk now but will further improve if carefully stored for up to 2 years

Produce of

Wine of Chile

Name and address

  • Produced and bottled by:
  • Viña Errázuriz,
  • Santiago,
  • Chile.

Importer address

  • Hatch Mansfield,
  • New Bank House,
  • 1 Brockenhurst Road,
  • Ascot,
  • Berks,
  • SL5 9DJ,

Return to

  • Hatch Mansfield,
  • New Bank House,
  • 1 Brockenhurst Road,
  • Ascot,
  • Berks,
  • SL5 9DJ,
  • UK.
  • www.hatchmansfield.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Fantastic with spicy food

5 stars

I cant believe how good this wine is with spicy food. Amazing with dishes containing fresh chilli's.

