Jutrzenka Familijne Cream Wafers 180G

Jutrzenka Familijne Cream Wafers 180G
£ 0.80
£0.44/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Wafers with cream flavoured cream.
  • Pack size: 180g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Palm Fat, Sugar, Whey Powder (from Milk), Skim Milk Powder, Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Cream Powder 0.3% (from Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Salt, Raising Agents (Sodium Carbonates, Ammonium Carbonates), Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanuts, other Nuts and Sesame Seeds

Storage

Keep in a dry and cool place.Best before end: (date and batch number see the stamp)

Name and address

  • Colian sp. z o.o.,
  • ul. Zdrojowa 1,
  • 62-860 Opatówek,
  • Poland.

Return to

  • www.colian.pl

Net Contents

180g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g of product
Energy 2210 kJ / 528 kcal
Fat 29 g
- of which saturates 15 g
Carbohydrate 61 g
- of which sugars 26 g
Protein 6,6 g
Salt 0,5 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

