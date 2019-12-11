Jutrzenka Familijne Cream Wafers 180G
Product Description
- Wafers with cream flavoured cream.
- Pack size: 180g
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Palm Fat, Sugar, Whey Powder (from Milk), Skim Milk Powder, Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Cream Powder 0.3% (from Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Salt, Raising Agents (Sodium Carbonates, Ammonium Carbonates), Flavouring
Allergy Information
- May contain Peanuts, other Nuts and Sesame Seeds
Storage
Keep in a dry and cool place.Best before end: (date and batch number see the stamp)
Name and address
- Colian sp. z o.o.,
- ul. Zdrojowa 1,
- 62-860 Opatówek,
- Poland.
- www.colian.pl
Net Contents
180g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g of product
|Energy
|2210 kJ / 528 kcal
|Fat
|29 g
|- of which saturates
|15 g
|Carbohydrate
|61 g
|- of which sugars
|26 g
|Protein
|6,6 g
|Salt
|0,5 g
