Dawtona Tomato Juice 330Ml

Product Description
- Tomato juice from concentrate
- Pasteurized product
- Pack size: 330ml
Information
Ingredients
Tomato Juice from Concentrate 99, 5%, Salt
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, refrigerate and consume within 48 hours.Best before date and lot number: see the top.
Preparation and Usage
- Shake before opening.
Number of uses
This bottle contains 1 serving
Warnings
- Tomato pulp can cause natural stratification.
Name and address
- Dawtona Sp. z o.o.,
- Ul. Bieniewicka 52,
- 05-870 Błonie,
- Poland.
Return to
- www.dawtona.pl
Net Contents
330ml
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 ml
|per serving 330 ml
|(% RI*)
|Energy
|79 kJ /
|261 kJ /
|-
|19 kcal
|63 kcal
|(3%)
|Fat
|0 g
|0 g
|(0%)
|of which saturates
|0 g
|0 g
|(0%)
|Carbohydrates
|3,1 g
|10 g
|(4%)
|of which sugar
|3,1 g
|10 g
|(11%)
|Fibre
|1,2 g
|4,0 g
|-
|Protein
|1,0 g
|3,3 g
|(7%)
|Salt
|0,40 g
|1,3 g
|(22%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ / 2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
Tomato pulp can cause natural stratification.
