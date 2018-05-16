By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Dawtona Tomato Juice 330Ml

Dawtona Tomato Juice 330Ml
£ 0.79
£0.24/100ml
330 ml:
Typical values per 100g: Energy 79 kJ /

Product Description

  • Tomato juice from concentrate
  • Pasteurized product
  • Pack size: 330ml

Information

Ingredients

Tomato Juice from Concentrate 99, 5%, Salt

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, refrigerate and consume within 48 hours.Best before date and lot number: see the top.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake before opening.

Number of uses

This bottle contains 1 serving

Warnings

  • Tomato pulp can cause natural stratification.

Name and address

  • Dawtona Sp. z o.o.,
  • Ul. Bieniewicka 52,
  • 05-870 Błonie,
  • Poland.

Net Contents

330ml

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 mlper serving 330 ml(% RI*)
Energy 79 kJ /261 kJ /
-19 kcal63 kcal(3%)
Fat 0 g0 g(0%)
of which saturates 0 g0 g(0%)
Carbohydrates3,1 g10 g(4%)
of which sugar3,1 g10 g(11%)
Fibre 1,2 g4,0 g-
Protein 1,0 g3,3 g(7%)
Salt 0,40 g1,3 g(22%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ / 2 000 kcal)---
This bottle contains 1 serving---

Safety information

Tomato pulp can cause natural stratification.

