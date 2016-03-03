We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Maschio Prosecco Extra Dry 75Cl

4.7(154)Write a review
image 1 of Maschio Prosecco Extra Dry 75Cl
£10.00
£10.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Maschio Prosecco Extra Dry 75Cl
  • Drink Responsibly
  • Wine of Italy
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Region of Origin

Veneto

Wine Colour

White

ABV

11% vol

Producer

CANTINE RIUNITE & CIV S.C.A.

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Minimum 85% Glera grapes, up to 15% grapes designated in the DOC regulation

Vinification Details

  • Prosecco D.O.C. Treviso is obtained directly from the must, which undergoes a prise de mousse with selected yeasts for a period of one month at a controlled temperature of 12-15° C. The prise de mousse is stopped by lowering the temperature of the pressurized tank to ensure the desired level of residual sugar.

History

  • The roots of Cantine Maschio's passion for wine are as old as the vines on the Veneto's hills. The history of Cantine Maschio is also the history of Prosecco, a wine which, with its fresh, light and lively style, has created a new type of drinking geared towards conviviality, the aperitif and the cocktail known as a “spritz”.

Regional Information

  • For the production of our Prosecco D.O.C. Treviso we use fruit from the “historic” zone of the Denomination, which is the best of the vast area in which Glera grapes are grown. In particular, the Vineyards are located in the area of Treviso, north of Venice.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Produce of

Product of Italy

Name and address

  • Cantine Maschio di Vazzola (TV) Da CR,
  • Campegine,
  • Italia.

Return to

  • Cantine Maschio di Vazzola (TV) Da CR,
  • Campegine,
  • Italia.
  • www.cantinemaschio.com

Net Contents

75cl ℮

View all Prosecco, Champagne & Sparkling Wine

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

154 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Cantine Maschio Prosecco Brut

4 stars

When looking for a Prosecco this Mashino was on offer so we tried a case ,a good value Proseco

Cantine Congrats

4 stars

Just one sip convinced me I had chosen well! This was "brut" as I like, but with flavours of candied fruit. Delicious!

its wine time somewhere in the world!!!!

5 stars

Great value, love prosecco and this is just a lovely bubble clean crisp wine to be enjoyed anytime.

Best Prosecco Ever

5 stars

This is a beautiful wine and is definitely the best Prosecco I've ever had. Will definitely buy again. It's not too dry and is full of flavour

A lovely Prosecco

5 stars

A really tasty up market Prosecco. Lovely summer drink.

Fantastic

5 stars

Shame it's not available it doesn't seem available online anymore

Refreshing Fizz

4 stars

A nice refreshing welcome drink for friends and a sure way to start conversation. Like most Prosecco wine you do not get many glasses per bottle but at this price - who cares? Will buy again.

A good standby

3 stars

I am not really a devotee of sparkling wine but find this a useful standby. It is quite pleasant to sip on a warm day and both my elder daughter and partner enjoy it greatly. Good value for money.

Perfect for any occasion

5 stars

This is a favourite bottle and we stock up each time we see its on offer. It's a nice crisp taste and not sweet like some other makes. Friends regularly comment how nice this tastes.

Great party Wine!

5 stars

Great 'Fizz', just right for celebrating. Also on the spur of the moment to bring back those memories of Italy

1-10 of 154 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here