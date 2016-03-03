Maschio Prosecco Extra Dry 75Cl

Cantine Maschio Prosecco Brut
When looking for a Prosecco this Mashino was on offer so we tried a case ,a good value Proseco
Cantine Congrats
Just one sip convinced me I had chosen well! This was "brut" as I like, but with flavours of candied fruit. Delicious!
its wine time somewhere in the world!!!!
Great value, love prosecco and this is just a lovely bubble clean crisp wine to be enjoyed anytime.
Best Prosecco Ever
This is a beautiful wine and is definitely the best Prosecco I've ever had. Will definitely buy again. It's not too dry and is full of flavour
A lovely Prosecco
A really tasty up market Prosecco. Lovely summer drink.
Fantastic
Shame it's not available it doesn't seem available online anymore
Refreshing Fizz
A nice refreshing welcome drink for friends and a sure way to start conversation. Like most Prosecco wine you do not get many glasses per bottle but at this price - who cares? Will buy again.
A good standby
I am not really a devotee of sparkling wine but find this a useful standby. It is quite pleasant to sip on a warm day and both my elder daughter and partner enjoy it greatly. Good value for money.
Perfect for any occasion
This is a favourite bottle and we stock up each time we see its on offer. It's a nice crisp taste and not sweet like some other makes. Friends regularly comment how nice this tastes.
Great party Wine!
Great 'Fizz', just right for celebrating. Also on the spur of the moment to bring back those memories of Italy