Clipper Organic 80 Tea Bags 250G

4.9(8)Write a review
£ 3.80
£1.52/100g
  • Pack size: 250G

Great flavour tea

5 stars

Great flavour and even visiting builders have said what a lovely cup of tea we've made them! I like that's it's organic and in non-bleached bags. Tesco, please can you stock Clipper De-caf too? It's naturally decaffeinated without harsh chemicals and I'd like to buy it rather than other brands you stock.

Favourite

5 stars

This is my favourite tea, and I love tea. Also love that it comes in unbleached, plastic-free tea bags.

Love this tea, very refreshing

4 stars

Love this tea, very refreshing

The bee's knees

5 stars

Highly possibly the nicest black tea available anywhere. Visitors even mention how lovely it is, which is an unusual occurrence for an everyday (black) tea. It'll be impossible to kick my caffeine habit all the while these exist!

Delicious

5 stars

This tea is excellent quality and tastes really good. It sort of stimulates the taste buds in your mouth, to have that 'juicy' feeling. The best tea I've had in years and worth the extra money. I actually buy the organic caffeine free ones, which come in a greyish box.

Excellent tea in compost friendly bags

5 stars

At last! A great tasting tea in plastic-free tea bags. I can compost these bags with a clear conscience.

Great taste worth getting up for

5 stars

The taste is like as a child that was made from tea leaves

Lovely tea, highly recommended!

5 stars

Lovely tea, highly recommended!

