Les Tuguets Madiran 75Cl

4.5(46)Write a review
image 1 of Les Tuguets Madiran 75Cl
£ 6.00
£6.00/75cl

Offer

Product Description

  • Tannat, Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc - Red French Wine
  • The Madiran appellation is situated on the clay-gravel soil foothills of the Pyrenees Mountains. The "Reserve des Tuguets" comes from a selection of the region's typical grape varieties : Tannat, which contributes fruit and richness, Cabernet Sauvignon and Cabernet Franc which add aromatic complexity.
  • Tasting Notes : A rich and full-bodied wine that displays notes of fresh black cherries, liquorice and spice. Hearty and firmly-structured, this wine is best enjoyed with foods such as hard cheeses or grilled red meat dishes.
  • Wine of France
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • A rich and full-bodied wine that displays notes of fresh black cherries, liquorice and spice. Hearty and firmly-structured.

Region of Origin

Southwest

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

9.75

ABV

13% vol

Producer

Plaimont Producteurs

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Tannat, Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc

Vinification Details

  • Each grape variety is harvested at optimal maturity and vinified separately. Following a 24-hour period of pre-fermentation skin contact, extraction takes place with pump-overs and punching down of the cap. Alcoholic fermentation temperatures are closely controlled at 26°C. The total period of skin contact never exceeds 20 days. Malolactic fermentation is allowed to take place naturally. The wines are then blended in proportions favouring the expression of fruit.

History

  • It is an ancient vineyard which was known for its wine as early as the 11th century during the era when the Abbey of Madiran was founded by Benedictine monks in 1030 and transformed thirty years later into a Priory. The golden age of Madiran was probably between the 16th and 18th centuries when François 1st referred to it “as a Seigneur's wine which ages extremely well” and Henry 4th served it to his most prestigious guests, be they French or foreign, in his chateau at Pau.

Regional Information

  • The Appellation d'Origine Contrôlée of Madiran is situated in the foothills of the Pyrenean mountain range in Vic-Bilh (which means ‘the Old Country'), 40 km from Pau, in the medieval village of Madiran - from which the appellation takes its name. Relatively mild winters, hot, stormy summers and dry, sunny autumns are important factors in ensuring a good maturation.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 5 years

Storage

Can be enjoyed right away but will keep for 3 to 5 years.

Name and address

  • Plaimont,
  • À 32400 Saint-Mont,
  • France.

Return to

  • Plaimont,
  • À 32400 Saint-Mont,
  • France.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl

46 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Love it, perfect all round!

5 stars

1000% Recommend, time and time again we buy this bottle of wine. Love it!!

a ridiculously good wine, for a ridiculously low p

4 stars

a ridiculously good wine, for a ridiculously low price

A Wonderful Wine

5 stars

A brilliant Bordeaux (region) wine from the Gers department - this is the Department which produces the famous Armagnac - close to the Pyrenees in the wonderful South West France. Made with the Tanat grape it is full bodied smooth and goes very well with Duck, Goose and any of the other specialities of this Region including foie gras and Roquefort.

Decant it and warm it up, excellent value

4 stars

See below,for short review

Was not available last time I ordered it.

5 stars

Was not available last time I ordered it.

Serious red wine/ Unserious price

4 stars

I am very surprised to see the 2015 vintage of this wine still on the shelf but absolutely delighted too as I have bought a lot. It is normally £6.50 sometimes 50p off and when thec 25% offer comes round I stock up again. Madiran is, of course, a "hard" wine because of the Tannat in the blend with Merlot and Cabernet. But in a really ripe vintage like this the tannins are not aggressive. This wine has real structure and leaves a strong dry but injtegrated finish. I cannot recommend it too highly when on offer. The price/quality rapport goes up to 5 stars. Give it time to breath a little and serve with food or strong cheeses. You will not be disappointed.

Awful!!

1 stars

I had high hopes for this wine reading the reviews but honestly this wine is awful, do not waste your money! I don't know if it is just a bad bottle but I certainly won't be trying another.

Madiran is an area worth exploring

4 stars

There are amazing choices to be had in Southern French wines, and this builds on local traditions and adds a bit more finesse. Benefits from being allowed to rest after its travels, S would you if you had been shaken up shopping. Give it some air and it's a very pleasing wine.

Excellent wine for the price

4 stars

Well - you get what you pay for in life and at £6 per bottle - this wine does not disappoint. Its comparable to those about £10-12.

Slightly disappointed

3 stars

Bought a case of this for drinking over Christmas. I was slightly disappointed in that I expected it to be ready for drinking now but I found it less than smooth and a bit acidic. I shall keep a few of the bottles and see whether they improve over time.

1-10 of 46 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

