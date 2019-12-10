Les Tuguets Madiran 75Cl

Love it, perfect all round!
1000% Recommend, time and time again we buy this bottle of wine. Love it!!
a ridiculously good wine, for a ridiculously low price
A Wonderful Wine
A brilliant Bordeaux (region) wine from the Gers department - this is the Department which produces the famous Armagnac - close to the Pyrenees in the wonderful South West France. Made with the Tanat grape it is full bodied smooth and goes very well with Duck, Goose and any of the other specialities of this Region including foie gras and Roquefort.
Decant it and warm it up, excellent value
Was not available last time I ordered it.
Serious red wine/ Unserious price
I am very surprised to see the 2015 vintage of this wine still on the shelf but absolutely delighted too as I have bought a lot. It is normally £6.50 sometimes 50p off and when thec 25% offer comes round I stock up again. Madiran is, of course, a "hard" wine because of the Tannat in the blend with Merlot and Cabernet. But in a really ripe vintage like this the tannins are not aggressive. This wine has real structure and leaves a strong dry but injtegrated finish. I cannot recommend it too highly when on offer. The price/quality rapport goes up to 5 stars. Give it time to breath a little and serve with food or strong cheeses. You will not be disappointed.
Awful!!
I had high hopes for this wine reading the reviews but honestly this wine is awful, do not waste your money! I don't know if it is just a bad bottle but I certainly won't be trying another.
Madiran is an area worth exploring
There are amazing choices to be had in Southern French wines, and this builds on local traditions and adds a bit more finesse. Benefits from being allowed to rest after its travels, S would you if you had been shaken up shopping. Give it some air and it's a very pleasing wine.
Excellent wine for the price
Well - you get what you pay for in life and at £6 per bottle - this wine does not disappoint. Its comparable to those about £10-12.
Slightly disappointed
Bought a case of this for drinking over Christmas. I was slightly disappointed in that I expected it to be ready for drinking now but I found it less than smooth and a bit acidic. I shall keep a few of the bottles and see whether they improve over time.