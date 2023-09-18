We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Cono Sur Organic Cabernet Carmenere 75Cl

Cono Sur Organic Cabernet Carmenere 75Cl

1(1)
£9.50

£9.50/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws.

Vegan

Organic WineCertified Sustainable Wine of Chilewww.sustentavid.orgRead more about our sustainability on our website www.conosur.com
Cabernet Sauvignon 51% / Carmenere 28% / Syrah 21%A wine symbolized by a bicycle that represents our commitment with the environment. In Cono Sur, our sustainable practices generate this organic wine, maintaining the natural balance in our vineyards. Crisp notes of red fruits, traces of tobacco and vanilla smooth and tasty palate and juicy structure. Enjoy now or cellar for up to four years.
Certified Carbon Neutral® deliveryCarbonNeutral.comV-Label Checked and Approved - Vegan, V-LABEL.COM
OrganicWine of ChileSuitable for Vegans
Pack size: 75CL

Allergy Information

Contains Sulphites

Alcohol Type

Wine

Wine Colour

Red

Country

Chile

Net Contents

75cl ℮

