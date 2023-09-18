Cono Sur Organic Cabernet Carmenere 75Cl

10.1 UK units per bottle 1.7 UK Units Per 125ml Glass Know Your Limits The UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units a week Drink Responsibly For more facts: drinkaware.co.uk

A wine symbolized by a bicycle that represents our commitment with the environment. In Cono Sur, our sustainable practices generate this organic wine, maintaining the natural balance in our vineyards. Crisp notes of red fruits, traces of tobacco and vanilla smooth and tasty palate and juicy structure. Enjoy now or cellar for up to four years.

Cabernet Sauvignon 51% / Carmenere 28% / Syrah 21% A wine symbolized by a bicycle that represents our commitment with the environment. In Cono Sur, our sustainable practices generate this organic wine, maintaining the natural balance in our vineyards. Crisp notes of red fruits, traces of tobacco and vanilla smooth and tasty palate and juicy structure. Enjoy now or cellar for up to four years.

Organic Wine Certified Sustainable Wine of Chile www.sustentavid.org Read more about our sustainability on our website www.conosur.com

