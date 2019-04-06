Villa Maria Private Bin Pinot Noir 75Cl

Soft, fruity, mellow, easy drinking red.
Part of a Mother's day gift! Delicious (drank with steak, chips, mushrooms & onions!) Mellow, plummy fruit, not harsh at all like a lot of red wines. Will definitely be buying again.
Disappointing
Liking Villa Maria sauvignon blanc very much I thought I'd try the pinot noir. However I found it pretty bland and characterless.
Don't Bother
Villa Maria should stick to Sauvignon Blanc were they manage a consistently good quality over several vintages. This as with so many cheaper NZ Pinot Noirs lacks ripe fruit and it shows with a thin colour and matching taste, it really on this showing is a classic example of a wine country that makes great Pinot Noirs at the higher more expensive level trading on that with wine that does them no favours at all.
Acceptable pinot noir
The wine has good acidity and is refreshing, although the fruit is not very well developed and tastes a little metallic.