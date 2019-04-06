By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Villa Maria Private Bin Pinot Noir 75Cl

  • Pinot Noir - Red New Zealand Wine
  • A leader in sustainability, innovation and quality, our family winery is recognised as an icon in the New Zealand wine industry.
  • This wine is approachable and food friendly with a beautiful expression of dark cherry and spice aromas. Enjoy with game meats or aged cheese.
  • Sir George Fistonich
  • Founder and Owner
  • New Zealand Wine
  • Pack size: 75cl

  • Contains Sulphites (220)

  • A wonderful bouquet of ripe-cherries and raspberries followed by soft, silky, ripe fruit flavours with a smooth, dry finish

Red

9.8

13.0% vol

Villa Maria

Screwcap

Nick Picone

New Zealand

Wine

C

Pinot Noir

  • Hand harvested grapes were destemmed and gently crushed so as not to extract harsh flavours from the pips and stalks. Cold soaking before fermentation helps extract maximum flavour. The wine was matured in oak for 10 months for added complexity.

  • Villa Maria was founded in 1961 and is today regarded as one of New Zealand's leading winemakers. This family owned business has the accolade of making the most award winning wines in New Zealand.

  • The fruit was sourced from a number of vineyards in the Awatere and Wairau Valleys of Marlborough. The multi-vineyard sites ensure a consistency of style and level of quality each year.

Ambient

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

New Zealand Wine

  • Produced and bottled by:
  • Villa Maria Estate Ltd.,
  • Auckland,
  • New Zealand.

  • Hatch Mansfield,
  • New Bank House,
  • 1 Brokenhurst Road,
  • Ascot,
  • Berkshire,
  • SL5 9DJ,

18 Years

750ml ℮

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

Soft, fruity, mellow, easy drinking red.

Part of a Mother's day gift! Delicious (drank with steak, chips, mushrooms & onions!) Mellow, plummy fruit, not harsh at all like a lot of red wines. Will definitely be buying again.

Disappointing

Liking Villa Maria sauvignon blanc very much I thought I'd try the pinot noir. However I found it pretty bland and characterless.

Don't Bother

Villa Maria should stick to Sauvignon Blanc were they manage a consistently good quality over several vintages. This as with so many cheaper NZ Pinot Noirs lacks ripe fruit and it shows with a thin colour and matching taste, it really on this showing is a classic example of a wine country that makes great Pinot Noirs at the higher more expensive level trading on that with wine that does them no favours at all.

Acceptable pinot noir

The wine has good acidity and is refreshing, although the fruit is not very well developed and tastes a little metallic.

