Capri Sun Orange 330Ml
Offer
- Energy293kJ 69kcal3%
- FatTrace0%
- SaturatesTrace0%
- Sugars16g18%
- SaltTrace0%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 89kJ
Product Description
- Fruit Juice Drink with Sugar and Sweetener
- Capri-Sun is a great tasting fruit juice drink packed in a fun pouch.
- Try original Orange our classic and most popular flavour, it's pure sunshine in a pouch.
- Original Capri Sun has always been made with two core natural ingredients; real fruit juice & water, and it's always been made without preservatives, artificial colours, flavours & sweeteners.
- See for yourself, just look at how few ingredients there are on our packs.
- And now we're proud to say that original Capri Sun has 50% less sugar* and still contains nothing artificial.
- We have reduced the sugar content by 50% through the introduction of stevia, a sweetener from a natural source, without compromising on the great taste of our fruit juice drink.
- Capri Sun. Taste the Fun.
- *50% Less sugar than our previous original recipe
- Big Pouch. Big Refreshment.
- Created for big ‘kids' on the go, our Big Pouch brings the same great taste of Capri-Sun in a larger format, with a convenient re sealable, cap for quick and easy hydration on-the-go.
- Nothing artificial here! Just the same great taste of our classic and most popular juicy orange flavour in a bigger pouch
- Open. Enjoy. Close. Repeat.
- Fruit Juice Drink
- Minimum of 10% Real Fruit Juice from concentrate
- Made with Spring Water
- No preservatives
- Free from artificial sweeteners, colours & flavours
- Serve cold for maximum refreshment
- Re sealable for those on the go
- Store in a cool and dry place
- 330ml
- Pouch - yet to be recycled
- Coca-Cola and the Environment
- Coca-Cola is committed to making a positive difference - to the health of the planet, consumers and the communities it serves. The company is working hard to reduce its impact on the environment in everything it does - growing more while using less in areas such as energy and water use, waste reduction and recycling - and by encouraging people to think more about the positive impact they can have on their local environment.
- With fruit juice and spring water
- No artificial colours
- No preservatives
- This product is GMO free
- This product is gluten free
- This product is allergen free
- This product is suitable for vegetarians/vegans
- Pack size: 330ml
Information
Ingredients
Spring Water, Fruit Juices from Concentrate 12% (Orange 7%, Lemon, Lime), Sugar, Natural Flavouring, Sweetener (Steviol Glycosides), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)
Allergy Information
- This product is allergen free
Storage
Store in a cool dry placeRefrigerate after opening and consume within 3 days Best before : see below
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
- Free From Preservatives
Warnings
- Do not re-use packaging. Operate closure by hand. Do not squeeze pouch whilst opening. Choking hazard - cap not suitable for young children
Recycling info
Pouch. Not Recyclable
Distributor address
- Coca-Cola European Partners Great Britain Limited,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1EZ.
Return to
- Coca-Cola European Partners Great Britain Limited,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1EZ.
- GB 0800 3890050 (UK mainland only)
- IRL 1800 98 98 97
- www.capri-sun.co.uk
- www.capri-sun.ie
Net Contents
330ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|per 330ml (%1)
|Energy
|89kJ
|293kJ
|-
|21kcal
|69kcal (3%)
|Carbohydrate
|4.9g
|16g (6%)
|of which sugars
|4.9g
|16g (18%)
|Fat, saturates, protein, salt - negligible amount
|-
|-
|1)Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
Safety information
Do not re-use packaging. Operate closure by hand. Do not squeeze pouch whilst opening. Choking hazard - cap not suitable for young children
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019