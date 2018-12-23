By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Cono Sur Reserve Especial Riesling 75Cl

4(6)Write a review
image 1 of Cono Sur Reserve Especial Riesling 75Cl
£ 9.75
£9.75/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Riesling - White Chilean Wine
  • Very fresh citrus aromas of grapefruit, mandarin and limes with herbal mineral notes on the palate.
  • An elegant and fresh Riesling with mineral character and balanced acidity.
  • After just over a decade, Cono Sur's original claim, 'No Family Trees, No Dusty Bottles, Just Quality Wine' continues to inspire us in quality, innovation, style and creativity. Cono Sur continues to push the boundaries of winemaking in Chile. From the Bio-Bio valley in the south of Chile, where the cool climate is perfect for producing wines with real aromatic character. From 19 year old vines, the grapes for this riesling were hand picked, gently pressed and then fermented in stainless steel tanks for 25 days in order to retain the full riesling character.
  • Wine of Bio Bio Valley, Chile
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Very fresh citrus aromas of grapefruit, mandarin and limes with herbal mineral notes on the palate.

Region of Origin

Bio Bio

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

10.13

ABV

13.5% vol

Producer

Cono Sur

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Adolfo Hurtado

Country

Chile

Alcohol Type

Wine

Taste Category

3

Grape Variety

Riesling

Vinification Details

  • From 19 year old vines, the grapes for this riesling were hand picked, gently pressed and then fermented in stainless steel tanks for 25 days in order to retain the full riesling character.

History

  • Cono Sur Vineyards & Winery was founded in 1993, with the vision of producing premium, expressive and innovative wines that convey the spirit of the New World. Our name refers to the company's geographic position, representing wines proudly made in South America's Southern Cone, on whose western edge lies Chile and its gifted wine valleys. Our logo also evokes a freehand drawing of the silhouette of South America. Right from the start, Cono Sur applied new ideas and technology to traditional winemaking methods. Our main goal, therefore, is to create expressive and innovative wines from the world's southernmost land. The cornerstone of Cono Sur Vineyards & Winery is innovation. The company defines itself by three main features: the creative use of technology, orientation towards quality and respect and commitment for the environment. Our philosophy is the starting point of each one of our innovative and expressive wines.

Regional Information

  • From the Bio-Bio valley in the south of Chile, where the cool climate is perfect for producing wines with real aromatic character.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Storage

This wine can be enjoyed now or carefully stored for up to 2 years from purchase.

Produce of

Produced and bottled in Chile

Preparation and Usage

  • If you are looking for something to match with Chinese or Thai food then this wine is perfect, or just sit back and unwind with it as an aperitif.

Name and address

  • Viña Cono Sur S.A.,
  • Nueva Tajamar 481,
  • Torre Sur, of 2101,
  • Santiago,
  • Chile.

Importer address

  • Concha y Toro UK Ltd,
  • 6 Ashurst Court,
  • London Road,
  • Wheatley,
  • Oxfordshire,
  • OX33 1ER.

Return to

  • Concha y Toro UK Ltd,
  • 6 Ashurst Court,
  • London Road,
  • Wheatley,
  • Oxfordshire,
  • OX33 1ER.
  • www.conosur.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

GIVE IT A WIDE BERTH

2 stars

Bought this for my husband to accompany family Xmas lunch. It did not smell nor taste pleasant in fact he threw the rest of the bottle out

Surprisingly Good

4 stars

Just purchased this off the shelf as opposed to my usual home delivery purchases. As such, I paid the full shelf price. Good palate and very refreshing. Certainly much better than other Tesco Rieslings I have tried in the past. 'Cono Sur' as a brand name nearly put me off the purchase but i'm glad to have tasted this off-dry and pleasant wine. Would be excellent value if/when on offer.

A very surprising find

5 stars

Haven't bought Reisling for years but decided to give this one a try. I was pleasantly surprised, this wine is very tangy and excellent fruity tones, a great find!L

Nicely Made

4 stars

As someone who was brought up on German Reislings I find myself comparing all the time which is unfair as everywhere else the alcohol level is higher and the style is different. Nonetheless there are other good reislings if small in number, Alsace has the highest number of good ones. I tried this in an earlier vintage and was pleasantly suprised at how good it was, this one is slightly lighter in style but unmistakeably Reisling with some petrol on the nose a trait of the grape and plenty of fruit, I also prefer this to the Australian versions I have tried which for me lose that freshness that is in this one.

Great with Thai Food

5 stars

I was recommended this wine with Thai Green curry by a friend and it was perfect. It has a tiny spritz and is off-dry which offsets the spice really well.

Very nice Riesling

5 stars

This is a cracking little number. I've had different vintages and each one has been excellent! I'm no Reisling expert but this has just the right amount of sweetness / sharpness about it and is very versatile. It can be easily quaffed on it's own but it's lovely with spicier foods - I really like this with a Thai Red Curry! This always gets ordered when on offer.

Usually bought next

Brancott Estate Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

£ 9.50
£9.50/75cl

Campo Viejo Rioja Tempranillo 75Cl

£ 6.50
£6.50/75cl

Offer

Cono Sur Bicicleta Viognier 75Cl

£ 7.50
£7.50/75cl

Mionetto Prosecco Doc 75Cl

£ 7.50
£7.50/75cl

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here