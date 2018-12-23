Cono Sur Reserve Especial Riesling 75Cl

GIVE IT A WIDE BERTH
Bought this for my husband to accompany family Xmas lunch. It did not smell nor taste pleasant in fact he threw the rest of the bottle out
Surprisingly Good
Just purchased this off the shelf as opposed to my usual home delivery purchases. As such, I paid the full shelf price. Good palate and very refreshing. Certainly much better than other Tesco Rieslings I have tried in the past. 'Cono Sur' as a brand name nearly put me off the purchase but i'm glad to have tasted this off-dry and pleasant wine. Would be excellent value if/when on offer.
A very surprising find
Haven't bought Reisling for years but decided to give this one a try. I was pleasantly surprised, this wine is very tangy and excellent fruity tones, a great find!L
Nicely Made
As someone who was brought up on German Reislings I find myself comparing all the time which is unfair as everywhere else the alcohol level is higher and the style is different. Nonetheless there are other good reislings if small in number, Alsace has the highest number of good ones. I tried this in an earlier vintage and was pleasantly suprised at how good it was, this one is slightly lighter in style but unmistakeably Reisling with some petrol on the nose a trait of the grape and plenty of fruit, I also prefer this to the Australian versions I have tried which for me lose that freshness that is in this one.
Great with Thai Food
I was recommended this wine with Thai Green curry by a friend and it was perfect. It has a tiny spritz and is off-dry which offsets the spice really well.
Very nice Riesling
This is a cracking little number. I've had different vintages and each one has been excellent! I'm no Reisling expert but this has just the right amount of sweetness / sharpness about it and is very versatile. It can be easily quaffed on it's own but it's lovely with spicier foods - I really like this with a Thai Red Curry! This always gets ordered when on offer.