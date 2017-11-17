By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Villa Maria Private Bin Chardonnay 75Cl

4(30)Write a review
Villa Maria Private Bin Chardonnay 75Cl
£ 9.50
£9.50/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Chardonnay - White New Zealand Wine
  • Ripe melon and peach on the nose, with creamy fruit flavours and a soft dry finish.
  • This soft, easy-drinking Chardonnay from the famous Villa Maria winery, is a very versatile wine.
  • Villa Maria was founded in 1961 and is today regarded as one of New Zealand's leading winemakers. This family owned business has the accolade of making the most award winning wines in New Zealand. The fruit consists of parcels grown in Gisborne, Hawkes Bay and a small portion from Marlborough. This inter-regional blend produces a wine that has the full spectrum of Chardonnay flavours. Cool fermentation ensured that the fresh aromas and flavours were retained. The wine is matured on lees to provide complexity, with approximately 25% being matured in oak barriques to provide further weight and texture to the palate.
  • Wine of New Zealand
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Ripe melon and peach on the nose, with creamy fruit flavours and a soft dry finish.

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.8

ABV

13% vol

Producer

Villa Maria

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Nick Picone

Country

New Zealand

Alcohol Type

Wine

Taste Category

2

Grape Variety

Chardonnay

Vinification Details

  • Cool fermentation ensured that the fresh aromas and flavours were retained. The wine is matured on lees to provide complexity, with approximately 25% being matured in oak barriques to provide further weight and texture to the palate.

History

  • Villa Maria was founded in 1961 and is today regarded as one of New Zealand's leading winemakers. This family owned business has the accolade of making the most award winning wines in New Zealand.

Regional Information

  • The fruit consists of parcels grown in Gisborne, Hawkes Bay and a small portion from Marlborough. This inter-regional blend produces a wine that has the full spectrum of Chardonnay flavours.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Storage

To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Produce of

Wine of New Zealand

Preparation and Usage

  • Excellent when served chilled on its own, or accompanying dishes such as chicken Caesar salad, cold salami and ham, or fish pie.

Name and address

  • Produced and bottled by:
  • Villa Maria Estate Ltd,
  • Auckland,
  • New Zealand.

Importer address

  • Hatch Mansfield,
  • New Bank House,
  • 1 Brockenhurst Road,
  • Ascot,
  • Berkshire,
  • SL5 9DJ,

Return to

  • Hatch Mansfield,
  • New Bank House,
  • 1 Brockenhurst Road,
  • Ascot,
  • Berkshire,
  • SL5 9DJ,
  • UK.
  • www.hatchmansfield.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

30 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent value

4 stars

Great depth of flavour and smooth finish at a reasonable price.

Villa Maria

4 stars

Excellent easy drinking wine, perfect for the summer.

Distinctly Average

3 stars

Love their Sauvignon Blanc but can't say the same about this. Very bland and boring. Anyone like four other bottles, or I'll just give them away.

Great find

5 stars

Often, a lower priced Chardonnay can be a bit harsh. This is certainly not the case with Villa Maria Private Bin Chardonnay. A smooth wine that goes well with chicken, fish and seafood.

Disappointing . Villa Maria Chardonnay 2013

2 stars

I have had this Chardonnay in previous years and it has been delicious. I regularly check to see if it is on offer, as the usual price - £10/£11 - per bottle is an indulgence. This offer was about £6+ a bottle. The wine is thin, without the richness that the previous years have had. Probably overpriced even with the offer. Other wines at a similar price are much more pleasant. NB. Star rating is more 2 1/2 - not quite a 3

Plastic Chardonnay

2 stars

Too much spritz, not enough flavour and certainly no structure. Even the flavours, pear and vanilla, taste manufactured. Drinkable but only just.

Villa Maria

2 stars

Very over priced for the quality, their sauvignon blanc is quite good this lets them down

Can't believe it's Villa Maria

1 stars

Usually buy Villa Maria Sav Blanc, but gave Chardonnay a try. One of the worst wines I have tasted in recent times; awful!

The only wine I like

4 stars

I am weird about wine - so not really a good person to write a review. I am weird in that I have great difficulty finding a wine sold in the UK that I can drink. I dislike most of the red wine. I dislike very dry wine. I dislike anything with even the tiniest hint of a vinegar aftertaste. Villa Maria Chardonnay is one of the very few that I can drink with any pleasure - and even then some bottles are better than others. I am 63 and have had about 43 years of trying wines to reach this opinion. When travelling in Europe - which I do most years - I find most house wine served in restaurants (red and white) to be most palatable.

A Change

4 stars

A further exhibit of the versatility of Chardonnay grape from Country to Country. A good quality wine from a renowned producer. A good accompaniment to chicken and an excellent deal on the offer.

1-10 of 30 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Wairau Cove Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

£ 5.00
£5.00/75cl

Offer

Cune Rioja Grand Reserva 75Cl

£ 13.00
£13.00/75cl

Campo Viejo Rioja Tempranillo 75Cl

£ 6.50
£6.50/75cl

Offer

The Ned Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

£ 9.50
£9.50/75cl

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here