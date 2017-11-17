Villa Maria Private Bin Chardonnay 75Cl

Excellent value
Great depth of flavour and smooth finish at a reasonable price.
Villa Maria
Excellent easy drinking wine, perfect for the summer.
Distinctly Average
Love their Sauvignon Blanc but can't say the same about this. Very bland and boring. Anyone like four other bottles, or I'll just give them away.
Great find
Often, a lower priced Chardonnay can be a bit harsh. This is certainly not the case with Villa Maria Private Bin Chardonnay. A smooth wine that goes well with chicken, fish and seafood.
Disappointing . Villa Maria Chardonnay 2013
I have had this Chardonnay in previous years and it has been delicious. I regularly check to see if it is on offer, as the usual price - £10/£11 - per bottle is an indulgence. This offer was about £6+ a bottle. The wine is thin, without the richness that the previous years have had. Probably overpriced even with the offer. Other wines at a similar price are much more pleasant. NB. Star rating is more 2 1/2 - not quite a 3
Plastic Chardonnay
Too much spritz, not enough flavour and certainly no structure. Even the flavours, pear and vanilla, taste manufactured. Drinkable but only just.
Villa Maria
Very over priced for the quality, their sauvignon blanc is quite good this lets them down
Can't believe it's Villa Maria
Usually buy Villa Maria Sav Blanc, but gave Chardonnay a try. One of the worst wines I have tasted in recent times; awful!
The only wine I like
I am weird about wine - so not really a good person to write a review. I am weird in that I have great difficulty finding a wine sold in the UK that I can drink. I dislike most of the red wine. I dislike very dry wine. I dislike anything with even the tiniest hint of a vinegar aftertaste. Villa Maria Chardonnay is one of the very few that I can drink with any pleasure - and even then some bottles are better than others. I am 63 and have had about 43 years of trying wines to reach this opinion. When travelling in Europe - which I do most years - I find most house wine served in restaurants (red and white) to be most palatable.
A Change
A further exhibit of the versatility of Chardonnay grape from Country to Country. A good quality wine from a renowned producer. A good accompaniment to chicken and an excellent deal on the offer.