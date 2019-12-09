Quorn 2 Pasties 300G

id prefer it had chicken.
would prefer them not to contain palm oil
Bland Hard Pastry
I used to buy these years ago and they were delicious. Fluffy puff pastry and tasty filling. Don't know what's happened but they are not nearly as good. Didn't brown very well, looked unappealing and the pastry was tasteless and hard. The filling has been overloaded with pepper to give it some taste. Having been vegetarian for 38 years I am quite discerning so have to say if they added some gravy (veggie obviously) to the filling and sorted out the pastry that would improve the product greatly
Authentic tasting and scrumptious.
Really scrumptious, I brush the top with milk before baking them. Crisp pastry and a lovely savoury pasty filling. Eat them just as they are or with mash and veg for a filling dinner.