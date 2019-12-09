By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Quorn 2 Pasties 300G

4(4)Write a review
Quorn 2 Pasties 300G
£ 2.00
£6.67/kg
Per Cooked Pasty (140g)
  • Energy1189kJ 284kcal
    14%
  • Fat10.3g
    15%
  • Saturates5.2g
    26%
  • Sugars6.2g
    7%
  • Salt1.0g
    16%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy (as sold) Per 100g:

Product Description

  • Meat free Pasties made with Mycoprotein™, potato, onion & swede in puff pastry
  • Mycoprotein™ is a nutritious form of quality protein, naturally low in fat and high in protein and fibre.
  • To discover lots of Quorn recipes and to explore the whole range, simply visit www.quorn.co.uk
  • Find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
  • Delicious Quorn Vegetarian Mince, with potato, sweet onion, encased in puff pastry. Great as a comforting lunchtime treat, or served with salad at dinner times for a real family favourite.
  • Quorn products are so easy to cook with and there's such a great range to choose from - they're a big favourite in our house. You can make loads of great tasting meat free meals with them for all the family; what's not to love?
  • Carole, Quorn Chef
  • Proudly meat free
  • Satisfyingly simple
  • Ready to eat
  • High in protein and fibre
  • Vegetarian Society approved
  • Pack size: 300g
  • Source of fibre
  • High in protein

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (contains added Calcium, Iron, Niacin & Thiamine), Water, Quorn™ Mince (12%) [Mycoprotein™*, Rehydrated Free Range Egg White, Natural Caramelised Sugar, Firming Agents: Calcium Chloride, Calcium Acetate; Roasted Barley Malt Extract], Rehydrated Potato Flake [Water, Potato Flake (Potato, Stabiliser: Disodium Diphosphate)], Palm Oil, Carrot, Potato, Swede, Onion, Free Range Egg, Salt, Milk, Modified Waxy Maize Starch, Maltodextrin, Yeast Extract, Spices (Black Pepper, White Pepper), Emulsifier: Mono- & Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Onion Powder, Dextrose, *11% of product

Allergy Information

  • There have been rare cases of allergic reactions to Quorn™ products, which contain Mycoprotein™, Mycoprotein™ is made with a member of the fungi/mould family, Mycoprotein is high in protein and fibre which may cause intolerance in some people

Storage

Keep frozen below -18°C.Please refer to freeze manual guidelines. Do not refreeze once thawed. Best Before End: See Side of Pack

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Simply remove all packaging & cook from frozen as follows.
Pre-heat oven & a light greased baking tray to 200°C/400°F/Gas Mark 6 & cook Quorn Pasties on the middle oven shelf for 27-29 minutes. For even cooking turn tray half way through cooking time. Reduce cooking time by 2 minutes for fan assisted ovens.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Ensure Quorn Pasties are piping hot before serving.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Marlow Foods Ltd.,
  • Freepost M1927,
  • Station Road,
  • Stokesley,
  • TS9 7BR.

Return to

  • We think it is great... but if you're not totally happy
  • Please return all packaging (UK only) to
  • Quorn Customer Services,
  • Quorn Foods,
  • Freepost M1927,
  • Station Road,
  • Stokesley,
  • TS9 7BR.
  • Or call us on 0345 602 9000 (8.30am-5.00pm Mon-Fri) or email us on customer.services@quornfoods.com

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(as sold) Per 100g:(as oven cooked) Per Pasty:
Energy :892kJ1189kJ
-213kcal284kcal
Fat :10.0g10.3g
of which saturates :5.0g5.2g
Carbohydrate :22.5g37.4g
of which sugars:5.5g6.2g
Fibre :3.0g4.8g
Protein :6.9g7.9g
Salt :0.6g1.0g
No. of servings: 2:--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

id prefer it had chicken.

5 stars

id prefer it had chicken.

would prefer them not to contain palm oil

3 stars

would prefer them not to contain palm oil

Bland Hard Pastry

2 stars

I used to buy these years ago and they were delicious. Fluffy puff pastry and tasty filling. Don't know what's happened but they are not nearly as good. Didn't brown very well, looked unappealing and the pastry was tasteless and hard. The filling has been overloaded with pepper to give it some taste. Having been vegetarian for 38 years I am quite discerning so have to say if they added some gravy (veggie obviously) to the filling and sorted out the pastry that would improve the product greatly

Authentic tasting and scrumptious.

5 stars

Really scrumptious, I brush the top with milk before baking them. Crisp pastry and a lovely savoury pasty filling. Eat them just as they are or with mash and veg for a filling dinner.

Usually bought next

Quorn 2 Cheese & Broccoli Escalopes 240G

£ 2.00
£8.34/kg

Quorn Steak Style & Gravy Pies 2 Pack 400G

£ 2.00
£5.00/kg

Quorn Mince 300G

£ 2.00
£6.67/kg

Quorn 2 Chicken & Leek Pies 400G

£ 2.00
£5.00/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here