Blossom Hill Rose Grenache Rose 75Cl

Blossom hill grenache
This is a very nice wine, not too dry and very good with any food or on its own
Refreshing wine
Whilst I am no wine expert I know what I like and this is a perfect low cost wine to serve with those summer meals on the patio.
A fine wine at a fine price
My wife really enjoys this wine. At the end of a trying day, when things have not gone well and you feel that on reflection, perhaps you could have done better, what better way to relax than to enjoy a glass of chilled rose. You know the wine, the quality is assured, your enjoyment is assured, all's well with the world!
Very refreshing.
I love this rose wine it's very refreshing, good to drink on its own or goes well with most foods, it's a light fruity wine which I prefer very chilled its also good value for money.
cool pink
GOOD PRICE A LOVELY EVENING DRINK. EASY AND VERY TASTY DRINK.