Blossom Hill Rose Grenache Rose 75Cl

Product Description

  • Grenache - Rosé Californian Wine
  • Ever wondered what sunshine tastes like? This fruity rosé is bursting with red berry flavour with hints of citrus, delivering a deliciously fresh finish. Best enjoyed with friends - (and plenty of sizzling conversation).
  • Wine of California, USA
  • Fresh & Fruity
  • A lively & refreshing taste with raspberry aromas
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Aromas of red berry, cherry and white pepper. Lush on the palate with lots of berries. Citrus and honeysuckle notes.

Region of Origin

California

Wine Colour

Rosé

Alcohol Units

8.6

ABV

11.5% vol

Producer

Treasury Wine Estates

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Country

United States

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Grenache

Vinification Details

  • Blossom Hill wines are made with the minimum of intervention, trying to bring as much of the natural fruit flavours from vineyard to your glass.

History

  • Blossom Hill was created 30 years ago, and has become the darling of the wine drinking public, with its distinctive floral label, and easy-drinking, fruity styles. Full of big, fruity flavours. When it comes to our wines, we think about their taste first and foremost - sumptuous, mouth-watering and delicious. From juicy red berries to zesty citrus and wonderful watermelons there's a whole world of taste. So that's all we talk about when we talk about our wines

Regional Information

  • Our place in California is tucked away in the rolling hills country side, not far from San José. All around are the straight rows of lush green vines under a big Californian sky. Blossom Hill wines are made with the minimum of intervention, trying to bring as much of the natural fruit flavours from vineyard to your glass.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Produce of

Wine of USA

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • DOI S.p.a.,
  • Santa Vittoria d'Alba,
  • Italy.

Importer address

  • Treasury Wine Estates Emea Limited,
  • Regal House,
  • 70 London Road,
  • Twickenham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW1 3QS,

Return to

  • Treasury Wine Estates Emea Limited,
  • Regal House,
  • 70 London Road,
  • Twickenham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW1 3QS,
  • UK.
  • blossomhill.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Blossom hill grenache

5 stars

This is a very nice wine, not too dry and very good with any food or on its own

Refreshing wine

4 stars

Whilst I am no wine expert I know what I like and this is a perfect low cost wine to serve with those summer meals on the patio.

A fine wine at a fine price

5 stars

My wife really enjoys this wine. At the end of a trying day, when things have not gone well and you feel that on reflection, perhaps you could have done better, what better way to relax than to enjoy a glass of chilled rose. You know the wine, the quality is assured, your enjoyment is assured, all's well with the world!

Very refreshing.

4 stars

I love this rose wine it's very refreshing, good to drink on its own or goes well with most foods, it's a light fruity wine which I prefer very chilled its also good value for money.

cool pink

5 stars

GOOD PRICE A LOVELY EVENING DRINK. EASY AND VERY TASTY DRINK.

