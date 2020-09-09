Tesco Prawn Cocktail 170G

try it, you wont be sorry
we buy this prawn cocktail when we want a quick tasty treat, will buy again.
do not bother
i have had this in the past but this was not nice, very sour taste and bright orange sauce, Prawns were chewy and both of us decided to leave - yuk
Disappointing
Poor quality prawns, strangely dry and tough/chewy, not succulent or moist as you would expect.
Out of date and packed on side for delivery so will not buy again. Wanted to rate as a minus!
Not great
Probably the worst ready made prawn cocktail ive ever had! Prawns very rubbery
Delicious with iceberg lettuce and a chopped tomato but please also bring back the reduced calorie version as this version has too many calories when dieting.
short on prawns
I stopped buying it when the quantity of prawns in one pack dropped to half of the previous orders.
not the best
we`ve tried most of supermarket prawn cocktails and this is the worse. I stupidly ordered again last week forgetting had already tried - and was just as tasteless as previous time !!
I love this! I use about half a tub as a sandwich filling. The prawns are flavoursome and the cocktail sauce is spot on. I get through at least one if not two tubs per week.
Great snack
Delicious snack for lunch. Fair bit of sauce and a decent amount of prawns too.