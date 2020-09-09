By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Write a review
Tesco Prawn Cocktail 170G
£ 2.20
£1.30/100g
1/2 of a pot
  • Energy660kJ 159kcal
    8%
  • Fat11.8g
    17%
  • Saturates0.9g
    5%
  • Sugars2.2g
    2%
  • Salt1.0g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 777kJ / 187kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked and peeled coldwater prawns (Pandalus borealis) with a sauce made from mayonnaise, tomatoes, Worcestershire sauce and lemon juice.
  • Juicy prawns paired with a Marie Rose sauce for a classic combination Responsibly sourced. Our wild caught prawns are responsibly sourced from the icy seas of the North East and North West Atlantic or Arctic Sea. The prawns in this product come from a fishery that has been independently certified to the MSC’s standard for a well managed and sustainable fishery. www.msc.org
  • Caught in the wild Juicy prawns paired with a Marie Rose sauce for a classic combination
  • Pack size: 170G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Prawns (Crustacean) (51%), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Cornflour, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Salt, Tomato Paste, Spirit Vinegar, White Wine Vinegar, Worcestershire Sauce [Water, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Molasses, Onion Purée, Salt, Tamarind Paste, Clove, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée], Citrus Fibre, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Mustard Flour, Paprika.

Allergy Information

  • May contain fish and molluscs.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Produce of

Made using prawns caught in the North East Atlantic, North West Atlantic and Arctic Sea.

Preparation and Usage

  • This product is ready to eat, stir well before serving.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove shell, some may remain.

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

170g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pot (85g)
Energy777kJ / 187kcal660kJ / 159kcal
Fat13.9g11.8g
Saturates1.0g0.9g
Carbohydrate5.0g4.3g
Sugars2.6g2.2g
Fibre0.7g0.6g
Protein10.1g8.6g
Salt1.1g1.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove shell, some may remain.

try it, you wont be sorry

5 stars

we buy this prawn cocktail when we want a quick tasty treat, will buy again.

do not bother

2 stars

i have had this in the past but this was not nice, very sour taste and bright orange sauce, Prawns were chewy and both of us decided to leave - yuk

Disappointing

2 stars

Poor quality prawns, strangely dry and tough/chewy, not succulent or moist as you would expect.

Out of date and packed on side for delivery so wil

1 stars

Out of date and packed on side for delivery so will not buy again. Wanted to rate as a minus!

Not great

1 stars

Probably the worst ready made prawn cocktail ive ever had! Prawns very rubbery

Delicious with iceberg lettuce and a chopped tomat

5 stars

Delicious with iceberg lettuce and a chopped tomato but please also bring back the reduced calorie version as this version has too many calories when dieting.

short on prawns

3 stars

I stopped buying it when the quantity of prawns in one pack dropped to half of the previous orders.

not the best

2 stars

we`ve tried most of supermarket prawn cocktails and this is the worse. I stupidly ordered again last week forgetting had already tried - and was just as tasteless as previous time !!

I love this! I use about half a tub as a sandwich

5 stars

I love this! I use about half a tub as a sandwich filling. The prawns are flavoursome and the cocktail sauce is spot on. I get through at least one if not two tubs per week.

Great snack

5 stars

Delicious snack for lunch. Fair bit of sauce and a decent amount of prawns too.

