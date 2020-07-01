By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Seafood Selection 200G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Seafood Selection 200G
£ 3.50
£1.75/100g
1/2 of a pack
  • Energy377kJ 89kcal
    4%
  • Fat2.0g
    3%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Sugars0.1g
    <1%
  • Salt1.3g
    22%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 377kJ / 89kcal

Product Description

  • Seafood selection of cooked mussel (Mytilus edulis) meat, cooked king prawns (Litopenaeus vannamei), cooked squid (Nototodarus sloani, Nototodarus gouldi), defrosted.
  • A carefully prepared medley of mussels, king prawns and squid rings. Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
  • A carefully prepared medley of mussels, king prawns and squid rings.
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Mussels (Mollusc) (40%), King Prawn (Crustacean) (39%), Squid (Mollusc) (19%), Salt.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately. This product may have been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperatures under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is still suitable for home freezing.

Produce of

Made using mussels caught in the NE Atlantic - Barents Sea or NE Atlantic - North Sea, prawns farmed in Vietnam or Thailand and squid caught in the Pacific Ocean.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.Caution: This product may contain a natural membrane.Please take care when eating.

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (100g)
Energy377kJ / 89kcal377kJ / 89kcal
Fat2.0g2.0g
Saturates0.7g0.7g
Carbohydrate0.1g0.1g
Sugars0.1g0.1g
Fibre0.1g0.1g
Protein17.7g17.7g
Salt1.3g1.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.Caution: This product may contain a natural membrane.Please take care when eating.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

