Tesco Seafood Selection 200G

Product Description
- Seafood selection of cooked mussel (Mytilus edulis) meat, cooked king prawns (Litopenaeus vannamei), cooked squid (Nototodarus sloani, Nototodarus gouldi), defrosted.
- A carefully prepared medley of mussels, king prawns and squid rings. Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Mussels (Mollusc) (40%), King Prawn (Crustacean) (39%), Squid (Mollusc) (19%), Salt.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately. This product may have been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperatures under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is still suitable for home freezing.
Produce of
Made using mussels caught in the NE Atlantic - Barents Sea or NE Atlantic - North Sea, prawns farmed in Vietnam or Thailand and squid caught in the Pacific Ocean.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Net Contents
200g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (100g)
|Energy
|377kJ / 89kcal
|377kJ / 89kcal
|Fat
|2.0g
|2.0g
|Saturates
|0.7g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Protein
|17.7g
|17.7g
|Salt
|1.3g
|1.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As Sold.
Safety information
Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.Caution: This product may contain a natural membrane.Please take care when eating.
