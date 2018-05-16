By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tiptree East Anglian Strawberry Conserve 340G

Tiptree East Anglian Strawberry Conserve 340G
£ 2.30
£0.68/100g

Product Description

  • East Anglian Strawberry Extra Jam
  • This special conserve is made from strawberries grown on the Tiptree farm. This classic strawberry jam is made from two old English varieties; Cambridge Favourite and Red Gauntlet, both of which provide a sweet rich flavour to this conserve.

By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Purveyors of Tiptree Products

  • Suitable for vegans
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Suitable for coeliacs
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 340g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, East Anglian Strawberries, Gelling Agent: Citrus Pectin, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Prepared with 55g of Fruit per 100g, Total Sugar content 67g per 100g

Allergy Information

  • Made in a Nut free factory

Produce of

Made in Tiptree, England

Name and address

  • Wilkin & Sons Ltd.,
  • Tiptree
  • Essex,
  • CO5 0RF.

Return to

  • Wilkin & Sons Ltd.,
  • Tiptree
  • Essex,
  • CO5 0RF.
  • UK Consumer Care Line: +44 (0) 800 3281749
  • www.tiptree.com

Net Contents

340g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy1135 kJ / 267 kcal
Fat0g
of which saturates0g
Carbohydrate66g
of which sugars65g
Protein0g
Salt0g

