Tiptree East Anglian Strawberry Conserve 340G

Product Description
- East Anglian Strawberry Extra Jam
- This special conserve is made from strawberries grown on the Tiptree farm. This classic strawberry jam is made from two old English varieties; Cambridge Favourite and Red Gauntlet, both of which provide a sweet rich flavour to this conserve.
By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Purveyors of Tiptree Products
- Suitable for vegans
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Suitable for coeliacs
- Kosher - KLBD
- Pack size: 340g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, East Anglian Strawberries, Gelling Agent: Citrus Pectin, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Prepared with 55g of Fruit per 100g, Total Sugar content 67g per 100g
Allergy Information
- Made in a Nut free factory
Produce of
Made in Tiptree, England
Name and address
- Wilkin & Sons Ltd.,
- Tiptree
- Essex,
- CO5 0RF.
Return to
- Wilkin & Sons Ltd.,
- Tiptree
- Essex,
- CO5 0RF.
- UK Consumer Care Line: +44 (0) 800 3281749
- www.tiptree.com
Net Contents
340g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1135 kJ / 267 kcal
|Fat
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|66g
|of which sugars
|65g
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|0g
