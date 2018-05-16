Cherry Coke 8X330ml
New
Product Description
- Sparkling Cherry Flavour Soft Drink with Vegetable Extracts
- Coca-Cola Classic is the world's favourite soft drink and has been enjoyed since 1886. Coca-Cola Classic Cherry gives you all the classic refreshment of Coca-Cola Classic with a natural cherry flavour.
- Great Coke taste
- Only natural flavours
- No added preservatives
- Gluten-free, dairy-free and nut-free
- Serve ice cold for maximum refreshment.
- Keep one cold in the fridge.
- Please recycle.
- Coca-Cola and the Environment Coca-Cola is committed to making a positive difference - to the health of the planet, consumers and the communities it serves. The company is working hard to reduce its impact on the environment in everything it does - growing more while using less in areas such as energy and water use, waste reduction and recycling - and by encouraging people to think more about the positive impact they can have on their local environment.
- This multipack contain 8x330ml cans.
- This pack contains cans marked multipack.
- Pack size: 2640ML
Information
Ingredients
Carbonated Water, Sugar, Colour (Caramel 150d), Phosphoric Acid, Natural Flavourings including Caffeine
Storage
Store cool and dry.Best before end: See base of can for date.
Preparation and Usage
- Best served chilled
Recycling info
Film. Recycle with carrier bags at larger stores - Not at Kerbside
Name and address
Return to
- 0800 227711
- Coca-Cola.co.uk
Net Contents
8 x 330ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per: 100ml
|Per: 330ml (%*)
|Energy:
|191kJ/
|630kJ/
|-
|45kcal
|149kcal (7%)
|Fat:
|0g
|0g (0%)
|of which saturates:
|0g
|0g (0%)
|Carbohydrate:
|11.2g
|37g (14%)
|of which sugars:
|11.2g
|37g (41%)
|Protein:
|0g
|0g (0%)
|Salt:
|0g
|0g (0%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
