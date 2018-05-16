By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Counter Frico Edam Ball

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

£ 2.84
£7.10/kg

30g contains
  • Energy408kJ 98kcal
    5%
  • Fat7.3g
    10%
  • Saturates5.0g
    25%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1360kJ / 327kcal

Product Description

  • Edam medium fat hard cheese.

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Produce of

Produced in , using milk from

Number of uses

0 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical Values100g contains30g contains
Energy1360kJ / 327kcal408kJ / 98kcal
Fat24.4g7.3g
Saturates16.6g5.0g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein26.9g8.1g
Salt2.6g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

