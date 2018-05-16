De Cecco Gnocchi Di Patate 500G

Product Description
- Potato Gnocchi
- Pack size: 500g
Information
Ingredients
Potato Puree 80% [Water, Dehydrated Potato Flakes 24% (Potatoes 99%, Spices)], Potato Starch 15%, Wheat Flour, Rice Flour, Spices, Natural Flavourings, Salt, Acidity Regulator: Lactic Acid, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate
Allergy Information
- Contains: Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened keep refrigerated (+4°C) and use within 3 days.Best before: see the date indicated on the pack.
Produce of
Product of Italy
Preparation and Usage
- Cooking instructions: Pour the dumplings into a pot containing salted boiling water, 5 litres per 500g. Strain as soon as they float to the top, season with your favourite sauce and sprinkle with grated parmesan cheese. Cooking time: 2 min.
Name and address
- F.Lli De Cecco di Filippo Fara San Martino S.p.A.,
- Via F. De Cecco,
- 66015 Fara San Martino (CH),
- Italy.
Return to
- F.Lli De Cecco di Filippo Fara San Martino S.p.A.,
- Via F. De Cecco,
- 66015 Fara San Martino (CH),
- Italy.
Net Contents
500g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Energy
|658 kJ
|-
|155 kcal
|Fat
|1 g
|Of which: Saturates
|0 g
|Carbohydrate
|32 g
|Of which: Sugars
|0 g
|Fibre
|2,6 g
|Protein
|3,3 g
|Salt
|1,28 g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019