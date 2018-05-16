By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

De Cecco Gnocchi Di Patate 500G

No ratings yetWrite a review
De Cecco Gnocchi Di Patate 500G
£ 2.30
£4.60/kg

Product Description

  • Potato Gnocchi
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

Potato Puree 80% [Water, Dehydrated Potato Flakes 24% (Potatoes 99%, Spices)], Potato Starch 15%, Wheat Flour, Rice Flour, Spices, Natural Flavourings, Salt, Acidity Regulator: Lactic Acid, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened keep refrigerated (+4°C) and use within 3 days.Best before: see the date indicated on the pack.

Produce of

Product of Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • Cooking instructions: Pour the dumplings into a pot containing salted boiling water, 5 litres per 500g. Strain as soon as they float to the top, season with your favourite sauce and sprinkle with grated parmesan cheese. Cooking time: 2 min.

Name and address

  • F.Lli De Cecco di Filippo Fara San Martino S.p.A.,
  • Via F. De Cecco,
  • 66015 Fara San Martino (CH),
  • Italy.

Return to

  • F.Lli De Cecco di Filippo Fara San Martino S.p.A.,
  • Via F. De Cecco,
  • 66015 Fara San Martino (CH),
  • Italy.

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g
Energy 658 kJ
-155 kcal
Fat 1 g
Of which: Saturates 0 g
Carbohydrate 32 g
Of which: Sugars 0 g
Fibre 2,6 g
Protein 3,3 g
Salt 1,28 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Cut Basil 30G

£ 0.70
£0.23/10g

Tesco Sweet Peppers 500G

£ 1.35
£2.70/kg

Tesco Gnocchi 500G

£ 0.75
£1.50/kg

Tesco Free From Basil Pesto 190G

£ 1.50
£0.79/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here