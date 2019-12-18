Bepanthen Nappy Rash Cream Ointment 100G

Perfect nappy ointment for our little one
I use this on my 4mo little girl. The results are consistent and really quick compared to other products. We find you don’t need to use it daily just when there’s redness and it’s really fast working. It doesn’t leave a greasy residue like other creams we’ve used and soaks into her skin well and leaves it moisturised and protected and soft and not sticky/moist and irritated like other ointments we’ve tried. It really helps !
Good buy!
Bepanthen is extremely gentle and we have found it is very good with my sons sensitive skin! I was impressed as it was on offer so was a great price! I would definitely purchase again!
Brilliant medicine
My six months old baby had rash and used this medicine, works brilliantly, within one day its all gone with clean skin. No doubt in recommending this medicine. But take care it comes with metal tube and having a tiny hole everywhere when squizzing, but works well.
best bum cream best price
Tesco direct 5 quid a tube but 10 quid in tesco metros
Great nappy cream
I have always used this cream for my Babies it's lovely.
Fantastic Healing Properties
Painful nappy rash gone in a few hours. Excellent product.
never be without it
A fantastic product for a baby with sensitive skin and a tendency to nappy rash. Doesn't sting and siitges rapidly.
amazing protection
Got it as a sample while pregnant. Started using on my baby girl and really liked it. My friends like it too. This was a baby shower gift.
Best nappy cream
I love this cream. My little boy is 1 and we have used it since birth and he's never had nappy rash. It doesn't leave a white mess like some products. As someone who works In childcare I can see the difference between babies who use bapanthen to those who don't. Would definitely recommend. Well worth the price.