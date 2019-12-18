By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bepanthen Nappy Rash Cream Ointment 100G

Product Description

  • Nappy Care Ointment
  • Includes pro vitamin B5
  • Keeps baby's skin soft, smooth & moisturised
  • Suitable for use at every nappy change
  • Bepanthen® Nappy Care Ointment works in two ways to protect from the causes of nappy rash and care for your baby's delicate skin.
  • Bepanthen Protects
  • Bepanthen® works by forming a transparent, breathable layer, helping to protect even the most delicate skin from irritants and rubbing. Bepanthen® is so gentle, it can be used at every nappy change to help the most sensitive of skins, including that of premature babies.
  • Bepanthen Cares
  • Bepanthen® contains Provitamin B5 which gently helps sensitive skin to repair its natural protective barrier while keeping it soft, smooth and moisturised. The water-in-oil formulation seals in the skin's natural moisture and provides optimal conditions to allow gentle skin recovery without drying out your baby's delicate skin, keeping it healthy and hydrated.
  • Also available in 30g and 50g sizes.
  • Easy-to-use tube
  • Gentle everyday care and protection from the causes of nappy rash
  • Clinically proven
  • With provitamin B5
  • Contains no colours, fragrances, preservatives or antiseptics
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Lanolin, Paraffinum Liquidum, Petrolatum, Panthenol, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Oil, Cera Alba, Cetyl Alcohol, Stearyl Alcohol, Ozokerite, Glyceryl Oleate, Lanolin Alcohol

Storage

Store in a cool dry place below 25°C.

Preparation and Usage

  • Apply at every nappy change to help protect your baby against the causes of nappy rash, and when required to support gentle skin recovery.
  • See in-pack leaflet for further information.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • Bayer plc,
  • Green Park,
  • Reading,
  • Berkshire,
  • RG2 6AD,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Bayer plc,
  • Green Park,
  • Reading,
  • Berkshire,
  • RG2 6AD,
  • UK.
  • 0845 6010901

Net Contents

100g

9 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Perfect nappy ointment for our little one

5 stars

I use this on my 4mo little girl. The results are consistent and really quick compared to other products. We find you don’t need to use it daily just when there’s redness and it’s really fast working. It doesn’t leave a greasy residue like other creams we’ve used and soaks into her skin well and leaves it moisturised and protected and soft and not sticky/moist and irritated like other ointments we’ve tried. It really helps !

Good buy!

5 stars

Bepanthen is extremely gentle and we have found it is very good with my sons sensitive skin! I was impressed as it was on offer so was a great price! I would definitely purchase again!

Brilliant medicine

5 stars

My six months old baby had rash and used this medicine, works brilliantly, within one day its all gone with clean skin. No doubt in recommending this medicine. But take care it comes with metal tube and having a tiny hole everywhere when squizzing, but works well.

best bum cream best price

5 stars

Tesco direct 5 quid a tube but 10 quid in tesco metros

Great nappy cream

5 stars

I have always used this cream for my Babies it's lovely.

Fantastic Healing Properties

5 stars

Painful nappy rash gone in a few hours. Excellent product.

never be without it

5 stars

A fantastic product for a baby with sensitive skin and a tendency to nappy rash. Doesn't sting and siitges rapidly.

amazing protection

5 stars

Got it as a sample while pregnant. Started using on my baby girl and really liked it. My friends like it too. This was a baby shower gift.

Best nappy cream

5 stars

I love this cream. My little boy is 1 and we have used it since birth and he's never had nappy rash. It doesn't leave a white mess like some products. As someone who works In childcare I can see the difference between babies who use bapanthen to those who don't. Would definitely recommend. Well worth the price.

