Napolina Wholwheat Fusilli 500G

Napolina Wholwheat Fusilli 500G
£ 1.28
£2.56/kg

Product Description

  • Whole Wheat Fusilli
  • Why not also try our Spicy Bean Salad?
  • Watch the video at www.napolina.com/recipes
  • Crafted from the finest durum wheat, our pasta is simply made and slowly dried to deliver the best product to your table. For a true taste of Italy, serve al dente. Buon appetito!
  • Napolina means 'Little Naples' which is where our brand was created in 1965. Inspired by the Italian love for life, family and fantastic food, we always have and always will put quality and simplicity first. That's the Italian way.
  • We have selected a range of Italian durum wheat semolina to produce our delicious pastas. Using traditional processes the pasta shapes are created using a 'die' and each has its own numbered die cut.
  • Perfect for textured sauces
  • 100% whole wheat durum semolina
  • Made with all the goodness of the wholegrain
  • Natural source of fibre
  • Cooks in 11 minutes
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 500g
Information

Ingredients

Whole Wheat Durum Semolina

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Storage

Once opened, store in a cool dry place.Best before end: see base of pack.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Add pasta to a large pan of slightly salted boiling water, return to the boil and cook for 10-12 minutes according to taste. A shorter cooking time will create a firmer authentic Italian texture ('al dente' meaning 'firm to the bite'). Drain and serve with your favourite Napolina pasta sauce.

Produce of

Prepared and packed in Italy

Number of uses

This pack contains approximately six 75g portions

Name and address

  Prepared and packed for:
  Napolina,
  Royal Liver Building,
  Pier Head,
  Liverpool,
  L3 1NX,

Return to

  • Napolina,
  • Royal Liver Building,
  • Pier Head,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • UK.
  • www.napolina.com

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g uncookedPer 75g uncooked
Energy1455kJ/344kcal1093kJ/258 kcal
Fat2.0g1.5g
- of which saturates0.4g0.3g
Carbohydrate64.0g46.0g
- of which sugars3.0g2.3g
Fibre9.0g6.8g
Protein13.0g9.8g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
This pack contains approximately six 75g portions

