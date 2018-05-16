Hartleys Sugar Free Lemon & Lime Jelly 23G

Product Description
- Lemon & Lime flavour jelly crystals with sweeteners.
- Warning: Contains a source of phenylalanine.
- Not to be sold separately.
- Less than 40kJ/10kcal per portion
- Pack size: 23g
Information
Ingredients
Pork Gelatine, Acid: Adipic Acid, Flavourings, Acidity Regulator: Trisodium Citrates, Sweeteners: Aspartame, Acesulfame K, Acid: Fumaric Acid, Colours: Copper Chlorophyllin, Mixed Carotenes
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Produce of
Made in England
Preparation and Usage
- It's so easy to make!
- 1 Pour contents of 1 sachet into a jug/bowl.
- 2 Add 1/2 pint (285 ml) of boiling water and stir until dissolved.
- 3 Add 1/2 pint (285 ml) of cold water, stir then pour into mould/serving dish.
- 4 Allow to cool, then refrigerate to set.
- NB adding fresh pineapple, kiwi or papaya fruit will prevent jelly from setting.
Number of uses
Each sachet will make 4 x 145g servings
Recycling info
Sachet. Mixed Material - Not Currently Recycled
Name and address
- Hain Daniels Group.,
- 4 Killingbeck Drive,
- York Road,
- Leeds,
- LS14 6UF.
Return to
- Careline 0800 022 4339
Net Contents
23g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as prepared
|Per 145g serving as prepared*
|Energy
|25kJ
|36kJ
|-
|6kcal
|9kcal
|Fat
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|of which saturates
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|of which sugars
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|1.3g
|1.9g
|Salt
|0.07g
|0.10g
|* One serving is equal to 1 quarter of made up jelly (145g)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|An adult's Reference Intake (RI) for energy is 8,400kJ/2000kcal
|-
|-
