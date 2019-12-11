By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Filippo Berio Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil 500Ml
  • Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil
  • Filippo Berio Organic has all the characteristics of our traditional Extra Virgin Olive Oil, certified to strict ICEA organic standards. With a rich, fruity flavour, it is perfect for dipping or marinating.
  • Superior category Olive Oil obtained directly from olives and solely by mechanical means.
  • In 1867, Filippo Berio began crafting olive oils worthy of his family and friends, not to mention his name.
  • Organic
  • Pack size: 500ml

Store at room temperature, away from heat and direct sunlight. Becomes cloudy below 7ºC. This does not affect product quality.

Produced with extra virgin olive oils from Italy, Spain and Tunisia

  • Drizzle over cooked meat, vegetables and salads.

  • Salov S.p.A.,
  • via Montramito N. 1600.,
  • 55040 Massarosa (Lucca),
  • Italy.

  • www.filippoberio.com

500ml ℮

Typical Values(per 100ml)
Energy 3378kj-822kcal
Fat91.3 g
of which saturates15.1 g
Mono-unsaturates66.2 g
Polyunsaturates 10.0 g
Carbohydrate0 g
of which sugars0 g
Fibre0 g
Protein0 g
Salt0 g

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

