Filippo Berio Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil 500Ml

Product Description
- Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- Filippo Berio Organic has all the characteristics of our traditional Extra Virgin Olive Oil, certified to strict ICEA organic standards. With a rich, fruity flavour, it is perfect for dipping or marinating.
- Superior category Olive Oil obtained directly from olives and solely by mechanical means.
- In 1867, Filippo Berio began crafting olive oils worthy of his family and friends, not to mention his name.
- Organic
- Pack size: 500ml
Information
Storage
Store at room temperature, away from heat and direct sunlight. Becomes cloudy below 7ºC. This does not affect product quality.
Produce of
Produced with extra virgin olive oils from Italy, Spain and Tunisia
Preparation and Usage
- Drizzle over cooked meat, vegetables and salads.
Name and address
- Salov S.p.A.,
- via Montramito N. 1600.,
- 55040 Massarosa (Lucca),
- Italy.
Return to
- www.filippoberio.com
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(per 100ml)
|Energy
|3378kj-822kcal
|Fat
|91.3 g
|of which saturates
|15.1 g
|Mono-unsaturates
|66.2 g
|Polyunsaturates
|10.0 g
|Carbohydrate
|0 g
|of which sugars
|0 g
|Fibre
|0 g
|Protein
|0 g
|Salt
|0 g
