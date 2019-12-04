By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Dutch Gouda 265G
£ 2.25
£8.50/kg
Per 30g
  • Fat9.6g
    14%
  • Saturates6.7g
    34%
  • Sugars<0.1
    <1%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

Product Description

  • Gouda Holland PGI, cheese made with pasteurised milk
  • Made in the Netherlands Prepared the traditional way for a sweet, mellow flavour
  • Pack size: 265g

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'Best Before' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the EU, using milk from the Netherlands

Number of uses

8 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Do not eat the wax layer.Do not throw wax onto an open fire.Caution: The rind on the cheese is not edible.

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

265g e

Safety information

