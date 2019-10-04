Tesco Finest Sweet Chilli Crisps 150G

Bland. Tasted like cheap chicken not chilli.
Bland flavour. Tasted like cheap chicken not chilli.
Try another packet
Hi Tesco The general quality of the crisp was good as they are very much alike hand cooked crisps but the overall execution of the crisp was poor.the flavour just wasn’t there and pretty bland, it needed a kick of spice like the packaging shows with the chilli but all that it tasted off was like very watered down spice like a hot curry and forgot to add the 2 spoons of chilli powder.also the packaging needs work what does a spring onion a coconut and a pepper have to do with Thai sweet chilli was pretty confused by it, just like the crisps. Overall out of 10 an underwhelming 3/10