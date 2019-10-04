By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Sweet Chilli Crisps 150G

2(2)Write a review
Tesco Finest Sweet Chilli Crisps 150G
£ 1.00
£0.67/100g
1/6 of a pack
  • Energy542kJ 130kcal
    7%
  • Fat7.2g
    10%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2169kJ / 519kcal

Product Description

  • Thai sweet chilli flavour potato crisps.
  • Hand cooked crisps. Our experts in Devon work closely with local farmers to select the variety of British potato that gives just the right crunch. Each potato is carefully sliced and fried in small batches under the watchful eye of specially trained fryers. They stir each batch gently, select the best crisps, then tumble them carefully in seasoning for a perfectly even coating.
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato, Sunflower Oil, Rice Flour, Sugar, Salt, Onion Powder, Yeast Powder, Yeast Extract Powder, Garlic Powder, Coconut Milk, Dried Bell Pepper, Black Pepper, Chilli, Flavouring, Parsley, Natural Ginger Flavouring, Maltodextrin, Colour (Paprika Extract), Cumin, Natural Lemongrass Flavouring, Milk Proteins, Oregano, Chilli Extract.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a pack (25g)
Energy2169kJ / 519kcal542kJ / 130kcal
Fat28.8g7.2g
Saturates2.4g0.6g
Carbohydrate58.6g14.7g
Sugars1.8g0.5g
Fibre2.5g0.6g
Protein5.1g1.3g
Salt1.0g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

2 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Bland. Tasted like cheap chicken not chilli.

2 stars

Bland flavour. Tasted like cheap chicken not chilli.

Try another packet

2 stars

Hi Tesco The general quality of the crisp was good as they are very much alike hand cooked crisps but the overall execution of the crisp was poor.the flavour just wasn’t there and pretty bland, it needed a kick of spice like the packaging shows with the chilli but all that it tasted off was like very watered down spice like a hot curry and forgot to add the 2 spoons of chilli powder.also the packaging needs work what does a spring onion a coconut and a pepper have to do with Thai sweet chilli was pretty confused by it, just like the crisps. Overall out of 10 an underwhelming 3/10

