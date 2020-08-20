By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Isla Negra Cabernet Rose 75Cl

4.3(54)Write a review
image 1 of Isla Negra Cabernet Rose 75Cl

*Drinkaware.co.uk. 18+ Excludes Wine Route, boxed wine, fortified wine, bottles under £5 in England and NI or £7 in Wales & bottles under 200ml. Minimum unit pricing applies in Wales. Max. 36 bottles. Excludes Express & Scotland. Ends [31/08].

£ 5.00
£5.00/75cl

*Drinkaware.co.uk. 18+ Excludes Wine Route, boxed wine, fortified wine, bottles under £5 in England and NI or £7 in Wales & bottles under 200ml. Minimum unit pricing applies in Wales. Max. 36 bottles. Excludes Express & Scotland. Ends [31/08].

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Certified Carbon Neutral® delivery
  • CarbonNeutral.com
  • Delightful flavours of berries and cherries with a fresh, crisp finish.
  • Isla Negra is a seaside village, famous for the artists and writers who come to be inspired by the coast and the mystical landscape. Our wines capture the charms and characteristics of this unique setting, all in one bottle.
  • 9 UK Units per bottle
  • 1.5 UK Units per 125ml glass
  • Drink Responsibly
  • Know Your Limits
  • The UK Chief Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units a week.
  • For more facts: drinkaware.co.uk
  • Wine of Chile
  • Inspired by the coast
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Delightful flavours of berries and cherries with a fresh, crisp finish

Region of Origin

Central Valley

Wine Colour

Rosé

Alcohol Units

9

ABV

12% vol

Producer

Vina Cona Sur

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Marcelo Gangas

Country

Chile

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

RedGrapeBlend

Vinification Details

  • Fermented in stainless steel tanks followed by maturation in stainless steel tanks.

History

  • Isla Negra is a seaside village, famous for the artists and writers who come to be inspired by the coast and mystical landscape.

Regional Information

  • Isla Negra wines are made with grapes from throughout the Central Valley, which is made up of several small valleys ranging from Casablanca to Maule. Known as the most privileged and developed regions in the country, the Central Valley has a temperate Mediterranean climate with a dry and luminous ripening season, diverse soils and precise humidity and temperature patterns.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Produce of

Produced in Chile

Preparation and Usage

  • This lively rosé is the ideal wine to serve chilled as an aperitif or with fragrant Asian cuisine.

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • V.C.S. S.A.,
  • Neuva Tajamar 481,
  • Torre Norte, of 1901,
  • Santiago,
  • Chile.

Importer address

  • CYT UK Ltd,
  • Wheatley,
  • OX33 1ER,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • CYT UK Ltd,
  • Wheatley,
  • OX33 1ER,
  • U.K.
  • www.islanegrawines.com

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

54 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

the best ever rose....the others cannot match it

5 stars

fantastic rose wine.the best ever. hurry and sell it again as I buy it by the dozen

Perfectly quaffable.

4 stars

Review from tesco.com

A lovely summer wine, fresh and fruity and not at all sharp. It’s very easy to drink too much in one sitting!

A light wine

4 stars

Review from tesco.com

Too many wines have a high alc. content, that is too strong for easy drinking. This is light without being too sweet, and complements most dishes

Yrose

3 stars

Review from tesco.com

Not as enjoyable as their sauvignion blanc and their merlot.

A solid reliable performer

4 stars

Review from tesco.com

This is a good, tasty dry Rose for everyday drinking. I have to say that the range of Rose wines on the Tesco wine site seems very derisory at the moment. The last time I ordered there were only about 12 to choose from which isn't goof enough, and many of those were sweet ones.

lovely summers day tipple

4 stars

Review from tesco.com

This is a nicely balanced rose with just enough sweetness to make it lovely chilled on a summer's day. It can be drunk on it's own or with stir fries or barbies. I would buy this again as my wife and I often drink Rose as compromise as I prefer reds and my wife likes whites.

Nice Rose

5 stars

Review from tesco.com

I don't usually drink Rose wine but this one is good.

Seahorse Isla Negra

4 stars

Review from tesco.com

This wine is still palatable but not got that little extra oomph, like the previous vintage you have sold for years.

Lovely bottle of wine.

4 stars

Review from tesco.com

This wine is light but not lacking in flavour, easy to drink, cool and refreshing.

Love it!

4 stars

Review from tesco.com

This is the best reasonably priced rose around. Tesco says its medium dry and that is true, if you like a sweeter rose this probably won't be for you but for me it's perfect.

1-10 of 54 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Isla Negra Merlot 75Cl

*Drinkaware.co.uk. 18+ Excludes Wine Route, boxed wine, fortified wine, bottles under £5 in England and NI or £7 in Wales & bottles under 200ml. Minimum unit pricing applies in Wales. Max. 36 bottles. Excludes Express & Scotland. Ends [31/08].

£ 5.00
£5.00/75cl

*Drinkaware.co.uk. 18+ Excludes Wine Route, boxed wine, fortified wine, bottles under £5 in England and NI or £7 in Wales & bottles under 200ml. Minimum unit pricing applies in Wales. Max. 36 bottles. Excludes Express & Scotland. Ends [31/08].

Offer

Isla Negra Chardonnay/Px 75Cl

*Drinkaware.co.uk. 18+ Excludes Wine Route, boxed wine, fortified wine, bottles under £5 in England and NI or £7 in Wales & bottles under 200ml. Minimum unit pricing applies in Wales. Max. 36 bottles. Excludes Express & Scotland. Ends [31/08].

£ 5.00
£5.00/75cl

*Drinkaware.co.uk. 18+ Excludes Wine Route, boxed wine, fortified wine, bottles under £5 in England and NI or £7 in Wales & bottles under 200ml. Minimum unit pricing applies in Wales. Max. 36 bottles. Excludes Express & Scotland. Ends [31/08].

Offer

Tesco Pinot Grigio 75Cl

£ 4.50
£4.50/75cl

Isla Negra Sauvignon Blanc Px 75Cl

*Drinkaware.co.uk. 18+ Excludes Wine Route, boxed wine, fortified wine, bottles under £5 in England and NI or £7 in Wales & bottles under 200ml. Minimum unit pricing applies in Wales. Max. 36 bottles. Excludes Express & Scotland. Ends [31/08].

£ 5.00
£5.00/75cl

*Drinkaware.co.uk. 18+ Excludes Wine Route, boxed wine, fortified wine, bottles under £5 in England and NI or £7 in Wales & bottles under 200ml. Minimum unit pricing applies in Wales. Max. 36 bottles. Excludes Express & Scotland. Ends [31/08].

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here