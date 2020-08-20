Isla Negra Cabernet Rose 75Cl

the best ever rose....the others cannot match it
fantastic rose wine.the best ever. hurry and sell it again as I buy it by the dozen
Perfectly quaffable.
A lovely summer wine, fresh and fruity and not at all sharp. It’s very easy to drink too much in one sitting!
A light wine
Too many wines have a high alc. content, that is too strong for easy drinking. This is light without being too sweet, and complements most dishes
Yrose
Not as enjoyable as their sauvignion blanc and their merlot.
A solid reliable performer
This is a good, tasty dry Rose for everyday drinking. I have to say that the range of Rose wines on the Tesco wine site seems very derisory at the moment. The last time I ordered there were only about 12 to choose from which isn't goof enough, and many of those were sweet ones.
lovely summers day tipple
This is a nicely balanced rose with just enough sweetness to make it lovely chilled on a summer's day. It can be drunk on it's own or with stir fries or barbies. I would buy this again as my wife and I often drink Rose as compromise as I prefer reds and my wife likes whites.
Nice Rose
I don't usually drink Rose wine but this one is good.
Seahorse Isla Negra
This wine is still palatable but not got that little extra oomph, like the previous vintage you have sold for years.
Lovely bottle of wine.
This wine is light but not lacking in flavour, easy to drink, cool and refreshing.
Love it!
This is the best reasonably priced rose around. Tesco says its medium dry and that is true, if you like a sweeter rose this probably won't be for you but for me it's perfect.