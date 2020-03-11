By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nivea Men Sensitive Shower Gel 250Ml

4.5(163)Write a review
£ 1.00
£0.40/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Nivea Men Sensitive Shower Gel
  • For men who want soothing and refreshing skin care
  • The caring formula with its invigorating scent provides your skin with long-lasting freshness
  • Leaves your skin and hair feeling revitalised and cared for
  • No dry skin feeling
  • For body, face & hair
  • Anti-irritation + bamboo extract
  • pH skin-balanced
  • Skin tolerance dermatologically approved
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, PEG-7 Glyceryl Cocoate, Glycerin, Glyceryl Glucoside, Bambusa Vulgaris Leaf/Stem Extract, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Oil, Sodium Chloride, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Polyquaternium-7, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Citric Acid, PEG-200 Hydrogenated Glyceryl Palmate, Glyceryl Stearate SE, Sodium Benzoate, Linalool, Limonene, Parfum

Produce of

Made in Germany

Warnings

  • Avoid contact with eye area

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.,
  • Birmingham,
  • B37 7YS.

Return to

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.,
  • Birmingham,
  • B37 7YS.
  • www.NIVEAMEN.com

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Avoid contact with eye area

163 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Great for tricky skin

5 stars

Love this product in fact love all Nivea products but sensitive range suits my son who has tried all types of product but this is the only one which doesn't irritate his skin and his breathing

Excellent

5 stars

This is brilliant smooth shave and moisturises your skin after finishing

Lasts forever

5 stars

I buy this for my partner, he won't use anything else.. it smells so nice and foams up really well. A tiny bit goes a long way

Amazing

5 stars

Posting this on behalf of my son. He suffers very bad with dry sensitive skin and tried numerous brands previously. Since switching to this he’s noticed a difference in not only his skin but his confidence too. He’s switched a few other things in the range too and is very pleased.

yes

5 stars

With all responsibility I recommend this product, I am glad that I can share it with you good product, nice and practical packaging it's worth trying and assessing for yourself I recommend I highly recommend

Sensitive

4 stars

My partner got this in a gift set last year for christmas he loved it was really good on his skin and left him soft and smelling great will defo be hoping he gets another one this year

Fantastic

4 stars

fantastic product .. my husband luvd it and still using this ..feel like fresh and smooth after the shower

Nice smell

4 stars

Nice smell stay on the skin for few hours. Efficient. Doesn't leave the skin dry

The only one he’ll use

5 stars

I buy this for my partner as it’s the only shower gel he’ll use. We even take it in holiday with us and that’s when I use it. Lathers well and smells good without being overpowering.

Sensitive present

5 stars

I bought this for my husband who suffers with sensitive skin & he loved it so bought some more the other day.

