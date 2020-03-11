By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nivea Men Energy Shower Gel 250Ml

£ 1.00
£0.40/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Shower Gel
  • For men who want energising and refreshing skin care.
  • The caring formula with its fresh masculine scent provides your skin with long-lasting freshness.
  • Leaves your skin and hair feeling revitalised and cared for.
  • For body, face & hair
  • Energising + Mint Extract
  • pH skin-balanced
  • Skin tolerance dermatologically approved
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, PEG-7 Glyceryl Cocoate, Parfum, Glycerin, Glyceryl Glucoside, Menthol, Sodium Chloride, Alcohol Denat., PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Polyquaternium-7, Citric Acid, PEG-200 Hydrogenated Glyceryl Palmate, Sodium Benzoate, Linalool, Limonene, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Benzyl Alcohol, Coumarin, Citral, CI 61570

Produce of

Made in Germany

Warnings

  • Avoid contact with eye area.

Name and address

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.,
  • Birmingham,
  • B37 7YS.

Return to

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.,
  • Birmingham,
  • B37 7YS.
  • www.NIVEAMEN.com

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

