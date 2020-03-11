Nivea Men Energy Shower Gel 250Ml
Product Description
- Shower Gel
- For men who want energising and refreshing skin care.
- The caring formula with its fresh masculine scent provides your skin with long-lasting freshness.
- Leaves your skin and hair feeling revitalised and cared for.
- For body, face & hair
- Energising + Mint Extract
- pH skin-balanced
- Skin tolerance dermatologically approved
- Pack size: 250ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, PEG-7 Glyceryl Cocoate, Parfum, Glycerin, Glyceryl Glucoside, Menthol, Sodium Chloride, Alcohol Denat., PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Polyquaternium-7, Citric Acid, PEG-200 Hydrogenated Glyceryl Palmate, Sodium Benzoate, Linalool, Limonene, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Benzyl Alcohol, Coumarin, Citral, CI 61570
Produce of
Made in Germany
Warnings
- Avoid contact with eye area.
Name and address
- Beiersdorf UK Ltd.,
- Birmingham,
- B37 7YS.
Return to
- www.NIVEAMEN.com
Net Contents
250ml ℮
Safety information
