Nivea Creme Soft Shower Creme 250Ml

4.5(49)Write a review
£ 1.00
£0.40/100ml
  • Let this caring shower cream with almond oil nourish your skin with a rich lather, while its mild scent delights your senses.
  • Leaves skin feeling soft and intensively moisturised
  • pH Skin Balanced. Skin compatibility dermatologically approved
  • Moisturised skin feeling, even after towel drying.
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, PEG-7 Glyceryl Cocoate, Parfum, Glycerin, Glyceryl Glucoside, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Oil, Sodium Chloride, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Polyquaternium-7, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Citric Acid, PEG-200 Hydrogenated Glyceryl Palmate, Sodium Benzoate, Linalool, Limonene, Citronellol, Benzyl Alcohol, Geraniol, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone

Produce of

Made in Germany

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic

Name and address

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

Return to

Net Contents

250ml ℮

This Is Absolutely Amazing

5 stars

This is a beautiful treat for the skin and I’ve been buying it for ages..smells amazing and leaves my skin softer than any other shower or bath products I’ve tried before. Great value for money. Beats more expensive brands hands down. Fabulous product.

Soft with a luxurious feel

5 stars

Perfect shower cream

Please don’t change it!

5 stars

This is simply the best shower wash I’ve ever found. It has exactly the right consistency- some gels and cremes are so runny and slippy that by the time you've put some on your hand and gone to apply it the liquid has just fallen off onto the shower floor! Others are somehow icy cold! This shower creme foams up beautifully, applies easily and all the different ranges smell great. PLEASE don't change it!

Amazing Shower Cream

5 stars

I absolutely like this shower cream, I have quite dry skin but after the shower with NIVEA my skin is good moisturized.Smell is wonderful so comforting,very fresh .It's efficient,I used it more than three weeks every day shower,I really recommend for women of all ages [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good morning moisturiser

4 stars

I love using this in my morning shower it leaves me soft and silky for the rest of the day. My only niggle is the scent but it’s something I can get over. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Super soft

5 stars

You know what? I really liked this. It felt amazingly soft both during and after use and hasn't had any effect on my sensitive skin at all. My only slight criticism is that I wish the smell would last a bit longer post-shower. But overall very impressed, 5 stars! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nivea Shower Cream

5 stars

So delighted I got to try this shower cream. It smells so fantastic and lathers so well, leaving my skin feeling fresh and soft. It’s the best end after a long stressful day at the office and perfect in helping me wind down and relax before bed. It smells so natural and I sometimes find myself washing twice just to enjoy the feeling a little longer. Fab shower cream and I’ll definately be buying myself more once this runs out! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nivea shower gel

5 stars

Lovely iconic nivea scent feels amazing on your skin perfect post gym shower creme makes you feel refreshed [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Super soft for sensitive skin

5 stars

i think this shower cream is great. i suffer with dry skin especially on my feet. since using this i have noticed a difference not only to my feet but my whole legs & general condition of my skin. the smell isn't over powering & leaves you feeling fresh & "clean". this is perfect for hospital stays as it would help minimise skin dryness, i know when i was in hospital this would have been packed. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product!

5 stars

I really liked this product it made my skin feel lovely and soft which a really nice fragrance too. I don’t often moisturise but using this has really helped my skin and it’s much more convenient to use in the shower! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 49 reviews

