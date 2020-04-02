By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Schwartz Extra Spicy Cajun 42G Grill&Sizzle

5(1)Write a review
Schwartz Extra Spicy Cajun 42G Grill&Sizzle
£ 1.60
£0.38/10g

Product Description

  • Extra Spicy Cajun Seasoning
  • For recipes and cooking suggestions visit: www.schwartz.co.uk
  • Our Extra Spicy Cajun Seasoning is expertly blended with cayenne pepper, cumin and thyme for a spicy taste of Louisiana.
  • Taste of Louisiana
  • Chilli heat level - extra hot - 1
  • Pack size: 42G

Information

Ingredients

Chili Powder (Chilli Pepper, Cumin, Salt, Oregano, Garlic), Salt, Cayenne Pepper (9%), Flavourings (contain Barley, Wheat), Dried Red Bell Peppers, Black and White Pepper, Cumin (6%), Ground Coriander Seed, Garlic Powder, Ground Ginger, Allspice, Mustard Flour, Thyme (3%), Ground Fennel Seed, Anti-Caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Mustard, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before use.
  • Top Tips... Mix with a little oil to marinate chicken pieces before cooking. Also delicious on steaks, salmon, chips or wedges.

Number of uses

2 tsp = 2 servings

Recycling info

Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Jar. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.

Return to

  • Get in touch:
  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.
  • schwartz.enquiries@mccormick.co.uk

Net Contents

42g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 1190kJ/285kcal
Fat - Total9.1g
Fat - Saturated1.3g
Carbohydrate 27.9g
- Sugars 5.9g
Protein 12.1g
Salt 16.88g

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great marinade - packed full of flavour!

5 stars

Great marinade - packed full of flavour!

