Schwartz No Added Salt Steak Seasoning 44G

Schwartz No Added Salt Steak Seasoning 44G
£ 1.50
£0.34/10g

Offer

Product Description

  • Onion & Pepper Steak Seasoning
  • For recipes and cooking suggestions visit: www.schwartz.co.uk
  • Find us on Facebook
  • Our Reduced Salt Steak Seasoning is expertly blended with onion, black pepper and garlic for a delicious steak.
  • 98% salt reduction compared to Schwartz steak seasoning
  • Reduced salt
  • Pack size: 44g

Information

Ingredients

Dried Red Bell Peppers, Dried Onion (17%), Black Pepper (15%), Garlic Powder (12%), Ground Coriander Seed, Brown Mustard Seed (9%), Sugar, Bay Leaves, Ground Celery Seed, Ground Ginger, Jalapeno Pepper, Sunflower Oil

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Celery, Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produce in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • 2 tsp = 2 servings. Shake well before use.
  • Top Tips... Sprinkle over both sides of steak, then cook according to taste. Also great added to beef mince for homemade burgers.

Recycling info

Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Jar. Glass - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.

Return to

  • Get in touch:
  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.
  • schwartz.enquiries@mccornick.co.uk

Net Contents

44g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 1445kJ/345kcal
Fat - Total8.8g
Fat - saturates 1.0g
Carbohydrate 43.5g
- Sugars 15.4g
Protein 12.3g
Salt 0.18g













