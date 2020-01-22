Schwartz No Added Salt Steak Seasoning 44G
- Onion & Pepper Steak Seasoning
- For recipes and cooking suggestions visit: www.schwartz.co.uk
- Our Reduced Salt Steak Seasoning is expertly blended with onion, black pepper and garlic for a delicious steak.
- 98% salt reduction compared to Schwartz steak seasoning
- Reduced salt
- Pack size: 44g
Dried Red Bell Peppers, Dried Onion (17%), Black Pepper (15%), Garlic Powder (12%), Ground Coriander Seed, Brown Mustard Seed (9%), Sugar, Bay Leaves, Ground Celery Seed, Ground Ginger, Jalapeno Pepper, Sunflower Oil
- Contains: Celery, Mustard
Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.
Produce in the EU
- 2 tsp = 2 servings. Shake well before use.
- Top Tips... Sprinkle over both sides of steak, then cook according to taste. Also great added to beef mince for homemade burgers.
Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Jar. Glass - Check Local Recycling
- Schwartz,
- Pegasus Way,
- Haddenham,
- Aylesbury,
- Bucks,
- HP17 8LB.
- Get in touch:
44g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1445kJ/345kcal
|Fat - Total
|8.8g
|Fat - saturates
|1.0g
|Carbohydrate
|43.5g
|- Sugars
|15.4g
|Protein
|12.3g
|Salt
|0.18g
