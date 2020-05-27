By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Schwartz Chicken No Added Salt 43G Jar

Schwartz Chicken No Added Salt 43G Jar
£ 1.25
£0.29/10g

Product Description

  • Paprika & Lemon Chicken Seasoning
  • For recipes and cooking suggestions visit: www.schwartz.co.uk
  • Find us on Facebook
  • Our Reduced Salt Chicken Seasoning is expertly blended with paprika, red bell pepper and lemon peel to give you a tasty chicken full of flavour.
  • 99% salt-reduction compared to Schwartz Chicken Seasoning
  • Reduced salt
  • Pack size: 43G
  • Reduced salt

Information

Ingredients

Paprika (20%), Sugar, Wild Mushroom Powder, Dried Red Bell Peppers (10%), Dried Onion, Black Pepper, Dried Lemon Peel (5%), Garlic Powder, Parsley (5%), Sage, Rosemary, Thyme, Cayenne Pepper, Sunflower Oil

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • 2 tsp = 2 servings. Shake well before use.
  • Top Tips... Sprinkle over roast chicken, chicken thighs, drumsticks or wings before cooking.

Recycling info

Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Jar. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.

Return to

  • Get in touch:
  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.
  • schwartz.enquiries@mccormick.co.uk

Net Contents

43g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 1400kJ/334kcal
Fat - Total6.0g
Fat - Saturated1.2g
Carbohydrate 46.5g
- Sugars24.5g
Protein 11.8g
Salt 0.19g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Great for low salt diet!

5 stars

This is great if you're on a low salt diet - good subtle flavouring as long as you don't overdo it. The whole Schwartz low salt range is pretty good.

