Loyd Grossman Bolognese Pasta Sauce 660G

Loyd Grossman Bolognese Pasta Sauce 660G
£ 2.80
£0.42/100g
Quarter of a jar (165)g contains
  • Energy406kJ 97kcal
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Bolognese Sauce
  • For recipe ideas and inspiration visit www.loydgrossmansauces.co.uk and follow us on Twitter @LoydFood
  • One of your 5 a day**
  • **A quarter serving of this jar equals 1 of your 5 a day
  • "My sauces use the right combination of carefully chosen ingredients to make sure that you always get vibrant flavour."
  • Juicy sun ripened tomatoes blended with red wine, basil & oregano
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 660g

Information

Ingredients

Tomatoes (44%), Tomato Paste, Water, Red Wine (6%), Carrot, Onion, Celery, Garlic Purée, Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Celery Purée, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Sea Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Oregano, Basil, Ground Black Pepper, Thyme, Nutmeg, Bay Leaf

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, refrigerate and use within 3 days.Best Before End: See the neck of the jar

Preparation and Usage

  • Natural separation is possible so shake well before use.
  • Get Flavour...
  • 1. Brown 400g of lean beef mince in a saucepan until juices run clear.
  • 2. Add the sauce and simmer gently for 10-15mins stirring often.
  • 3. Spoon over hot cooked Spaghetti or Tagliatelle.
  • Please ensure food is fully cooked and piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Serves 4-5

Number of uses

This jar contains approximately 4 portions

Name and address

  • Premier Foods,
  • PO Box 216,
  • Thame,
  • OX9 0DU.

Return to

  • Get in Touch
  • If you have any problems with my sauce please keep this jar and contact the address below or phone on 0800 389 8548 (ROI - 1800 93 2814).
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
  • ROI: Premier Foods Consumer Relations,
  • PO Box 216,
  • Thame,
  • OX9 0DU.

Net Contents

660g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy (KJ)246kJ
Energy (kcal)59kcal
Fat 2.2g
Of which Saturates 0.2g
Carbohydrate 7.6g
Of which Sugars 6.4g
Fibre 1.0g
Protein 1.6g
Salt 0.79g

Superb quality and taste

5 stars

Best sauce for Bolognese. Very tasty with tomato chunks. Just add 500grams of 5% Tesco beef mince and serve with wholemeal spaghetti for a filling and healthy meal. Definitely a sauce for the grown ups. I never buy anything else,😊

Disgusting Sugar

1 stars

Loyd Grossman Bolognese Pasta Sauce. Disgusting amount of sugar. Very disappointed. Usually buy a different Loyd Grosman sauce. Why put so much sugar in it? Why any? Sugar is listed early in the list of ingredients because it is such a significant part. Ruined dinner.

Good flavours.

4 stars

I prefer Loyd Grossman sauces because they are one of the better tasting cook in sauces and because they are a smaller jar suitable for 2 people.I use them in various meat and veg dishes such as minced beef and pasta and a veg pepper, mushroom, courgette mix I make for veg lasagne. Always in the cupboard by choice.

