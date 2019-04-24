Loyd Grossman Bolognese Pasta Sauce 660G

Superb quality and taste
Best sauce for Bolognese. Very tasty with tomato chunks. Just add 500grams of 5% Tesco beef mince and serve with wholemeal spaghetti for a filling and healthy meal. Definitely a sauce for the grown ups. I never buy anything else,😊
Disgusting Sugar
Loyd Grossman Bolognese Pasta Sauce. Disgusting amount of sugar. Very disappointed. Usually buy a different Loyd Grosman sauce. Why put so much sugar in it? Why any? Sugar is listed early in the list of ingredients because it is such a significant part. Ruined dinner.
Good flavours.
I prefer Loyd Grossman sauces because they are one of the better tasting cook in sauces and because they are a smaller jar suitable for 2 people.I use them in various meat and veg dishes such as minced beef and pasta and a veg pepper, mushroom, courgette mix I make for veg lasagne. Always in the cupboard by choice.