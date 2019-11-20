By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Winiary Mayonnaise 400Ml

5(6)Write a review
£ 1.60
£ 1.60
£0.40/100ml

Per serving 15 ml
  • Energy432 kJ 105 kcal
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2898 kJ

Product Description

  • Mayonnaise
  • Pack size: 400ml

Information

Ingredients

Rapeseed Oil, Egg Yolk 6, 0%, Vinegar, Mustard (Water, Mustard Grains, Vinegar, Salt, Sugar, Spices, Flavor), Sugar, Salt, Spices, Antioxidant (E 385), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool (recommended temperature 4°C-20°C), dry, dark place.After opening store in a refrigerator for up to two weeks.

Name and address

  • Osem UK Limited,
  • 7-8 Hemmells Park,
  • Laindon,
  • Essex,
  • SS15 6GF.

Return to

  • Contact us:
  • Osem UK Limited,
  • 7-8 Hemmells Park,
  • Laindon,
  • Essex,
  • SS15 6GF.
  • Tel: 01268 410707
  • Web: www.osem.co.uk

Net Contents

400ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 mlPer serving (15 ml)GDA% GDA* per serving
Energy 2898 kJ432 kJ
-704 kcal105 kcal2000 kcal5 %
Fat 76,3 g11,4 g70 g16 %
of which saturates 5,3 g0,8 g20 g4 %
Carbohydrates2,9 g0,4 g260 g0 %
of which sugars 2,3 g0,3 g90 g0 %
Fibre 0,0 g0,0 g--
Protein 1,5 g0,2 g50 g0 %
Salt 0,60 g0,09 g6 g2 %
*GDA - are guidelines----
Personal requirements vary depending on age, gender, weight and activity levels----

6 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

The best

5 stars

The best Mayo yet!!!! Give it a go, you wont regret it.

The best

5 stars

This is by far the best Mayo I have ever tasted. Really creamy and thick. Much better than the others on the market and be almost sure that you won't be disappointed. Please don't change the recipe.

Better than the rest

5 stars

Simply the best mayonnaise I've tried, much better than the rest, I'd urge you to give it a go.

Boris Approves

5 stars

Popular YouTuber and Slav King Boris said this was the best mayonnaise in the world and he wasn't wrong. Nowhere near as sour as Hellmanns and cheaper too. Highly recommended.

Very testy.

5 stars

Very testy.

Best mayo in the world!

5 stars

Only the best mayo in the world!

