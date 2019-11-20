Winiary Mayonnaise 400Ml

The best
The best Mayo yet!!!! Give it a go, you wont regret it.
The best
This is by far the best Mayo I have ever tasted. Really creamy and thick. Much better than the others on the market and be almost sure that you won't be disappointed. Please don't change the recipe.
Better than the rest
Simply the best mayonnaise I've tried, much better than the rest, I'd urge you to give it a go.
Boris Approves
Popular YouTuber and Slav King Boris said this was the best mayonnaise in the world and he wasn't wrong. Nowhere near as sour as Hellmanns and cheaper too. Highly recommended.
Very testy.
Best mayo in the world!
Only the best mayo in the world!